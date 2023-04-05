What differences in mentality have you noticed between a large start-up, a family business, a church and a tech company?

There were worlds between. Sure, you notice a huge difference between Einhorn, which makes vegan, fairly produced condoms, and the church. But the Hornbach family business is also very different. The boss came in a smart suit, with espresso and chocolate on the saucer. His role is very clear, the company has a very traditional structure. At Einhorn, the founder, who is the pro forma boss of the company but gives everyone a completely free hand, came with flip-flops. The office resembled a Finnish sauna and the door handle was a penis.

