HP: revenue decline in Q2 2023 to -21.7%

HPthe leading US PC and printer maker, reported a decline of 21.7% (-18.0% at constant currency) in net revenue for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended April 30, 2023. The result, equal at $12.9 billion, it is lower than forecasts by analysts at Refinitiv, which estimated $13.1 billion.

Specifically, the Personal Systems division reported revenue of $8.2 billion, a decrease of 29% year over year (-25% at constant currency) and an operating margin of 5.4%. Personal Systems’ net revenues in the consumer segment decreased 39%. In the Printing division, revenue was $4.7 billion, down 5% year over year (-2% at constant currency) and an operating margin of 19%.

Despite the reduction in revenue, HP’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) increased to $1.07 from $0.94 in the same period a year earlier. This number beats the previously provided forecast, which was between $0.40 and $0.50. However, adjusted EPS fell to $0.80 from 1.08 a year earlier, but remains within the previously provided forecast (between $0.73 and $0.83). Analysts had forecast a value of $0.76.

