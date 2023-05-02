HSBC Holdings CEO Kenny: I don’t think there will be a global banking crisis in the foreseeable future.

Summary

[HSBC Holdings CEO Kei Yao-nian: I don’t think there will be a global banking crisis in the foreseeable future]On May 2, according to the website of Radio Television Hong Kong, the First Republic Bank of the United States was taken over by US regulators, the third in two months Failed bank. HSBC Holdings CEO Kei Yao-nian responded in the performance conference call that he does not think that there will be a global banking crisis in the foreseeable future. He believes that regional banks in the United States may still face challenges, but he has not seen a systemic crisis locally or globally. The group will continue to focus on the local wholesale business, and no negative impact has been seen.