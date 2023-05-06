Home » HSBC votes against proposed spin-off of Asian businesses
The banking giant HSBC it rejected a proposal, backed by its largest shareholder, Chinese insurer Ping An, to consider spin-off of its Asian operations into a Hong Kong-listed entity.

Investors cast their votes on the proposal at the bank’s annual general meeting in Birmingham, central England, but its backers failed to secure the required majority. Like Barclays’ annual investor meeting held in central London earlier this week, HSBC’s general meeting has been disrupted by environmental activists, who have repeatedly and vocally challenged the bank’s climate strategy.

