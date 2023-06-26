Hu Xijin claimed to have opened a stock account to officially enter the stock market in China: Do you want to stand guard with retail investors at halfway up the mountain at 3000? Li Daxiao’s strong competitor is coming! _Stock Market_Stocks_Securities Star

(Original title: Hu Xijin claimed to have opened a stock account to officially enter the Chinese stock market as a stockholder: Want to stand guard with retail investors on the mountainside at 3000 points? Li Daxiao’s strong competitor is here!)

On June 26, Hu Xijin posted on Weibo that he opened a stock account and officially entered the Chinese stock market, becoming a “stockholder old Hu”.

Hu Xijin said that he joined in and experienced the ups and downs of the market together, becoming a part of the joys and sorrows of the Chinese stock market. I hope that I can make a profit, not become a new “leek”.

Hu Xijin said that starting to buy stocks tomorrow morning, he will learn while trading stocks, and strive to pay less tuition fees, so that his stock trading income can exceed the interest rate of bank deposits.

In this regard, some investors expressed their curiosity about how much money Hu Xijin will invest. As a well-known media person, Hu Xijin has tens of millions of fans, so he is probably “very rich”. The Shanghai Composite Index is currently at 3,000 points. From a historical point of view, there has not been a moment when the bottom is seen near here. The high probability is halfway up the mountain. Lao Hu probably will be a leek this time.

But having said that, Lao Hu may have done it on purpose this time, because he probably didn’t understand the pain of retail investors in the stock market very well before, and he may want to experience the feeling of “standing guard” for himself, so that he can have a better resonance with retail investors. , It can also better comfort retail investors and be a psychological masseur for retail investors. Now, Lao Hu may become a strong competitor of Teacher Li Daxiao.

This article comes from: Financial circles

Author: Middle Class Investment

