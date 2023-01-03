Data Brief: Manufacturing PMI Continues to Fall

Manufacturing: Manufacturing PMI in December was 47%, the previous value was 48%, down 1 percentage point. In terms of specific sub-items: 1) The PMI production index was 44.6%, the previous value was 47.8%, a drop of 3.2 percentage points. 2) PMI new orders index was 43.9%, the previous value was 46.4%, down 2.5 percentage points. PMI new export orders index was 44.2%, the previous value was 46.7%. 3) The PMI employee index is 44.8%, the previous value is 47.4%. 4) The supplier delivery time index is 40.1%, the previous value is 46.7%. 5) The PMI raw material inventory index was 47.1%, the previous value was 46.7%. Non-manufacturing: The service industry business activity index dropped to 39.4%, 5.7 percentage points lower than the previous month. The construction industry business activity index was 54.4%, 1.0 percentage points lower than the previous month.

Data Comments: Stabilizing Growth Needs to Solve a Series of Problems

In December and the fourth quarter, judging from a series of indicators such as PMI data, central bank survey data, and high-frequency data, the economy is facing increasing difficulties. Some may be short-term after the adjustment of the epidemic prevention policy, and some may be due to the global economic downturn, The impact of the decline in residents’ consumption and investment confidence is on the medium term. The emergence of these difficulties means that steady growth in 2023 will not be easy.

(1) Economic aggregate: Output continued to shrink. In the fourth quarter, the comprehensive PMI output index continued to fall, with the monthly average falling to 46.2%. Combined with the situation in the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2022, the possibility of a negative quarter-on-quarter GDP in the fourth quarter is very high.

(2) Economic structure: new kinetic energy and service industry are under pressure. New kinetic energy under pressure: In December, the contraction of production activities in the equipment manufacturing and high-tech manufacturing industries was particularly prominent. The service industry is under pressure: In December, the service industry index hit a new low for the year. The proportion of savers who expect to increase travel spending in the next three months will continue to decline, reaching 13.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 28.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

(3) Enterprises: External demand has fallen and domestic demand is insufficient. From the perspective of demand, the overall situation is in a state of continuous contraction. According to China Mining’s interpretation, “enterprise surveys show that the proportion of enterprises reflecting insufficient market demand is 53.8%, although a decrease of 1.3 percentage points from the previous month, it is still at a relatively high level and has been above 50% for six consecutive months.” In addition, judging from the difference between the PMI new order index and the PMI new export order index, November-December has been negative for two consecutive months, and this difference has never been negative since 2013. It reflects that domestic demand may be weaker than external demand in the past two months.

(4) Enterprises: insufficient staff attendance and low production efficiency. Affected by the epidemic, enterprises are facing short-term shortage of employees. According to China Mining’s interpretation, “The proportion of (manufacturing) enterprises reflecting insufficient labor supply was 14.2%, an increase of 6.5 percentage points from the previous month. The proportion of non-manufacturing enterprises reflecting insufficient labor supply was 11.2%, an increase of 4 percentage points from the previous month , hitting a new high during the year.” The lack of employees will affect the production efficiency of enterprises. On the one hand, the logistics and transportation manpower is insufficient, and the delivery time has been extended. On the other hand, the shortage of manpower affects the production efficiency of the enterprise itself. See text for details.

(5) Residents: Insufficient confidence in income and employment. According to the central bank’s survey, in the fourth quarter, residents’ future income confidence index was 44.4%, a record low since 2001. The future employment expectations index was 43%, a record low in ten years.

(6) Residents: low willingness to consume and invest. 1) Low consumption willingness: It is reflected in the fact that the proportion of residents who tend to consume more is much lower than before the epidemic, and the consumption propensity is lower than before the epidemic. In the fourth quarter, according to the central bank’s survey, compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, fewer people expected to increase spending on tourism and large-value commodities in the next three months. 2) Low investment willingness: reflected in the fact that the proportion of residents who tend to invest more is lower than before the epidemic. In the fourth quarter, according to the central bank survey, fewer people expected to increase their spending on housing purchases in the next three months compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. In addition, in the third and fourth quarters of this year, for two consecutive quarters, the number of residents who expect house prices to decline in the future exceeds the number of residents who expect house prices to rise in the future. Since 2014, this phenomenon has only occurred in three quarters. In addition to these two quarters, the other time is the first quarter of 2015.

Risk warning: The increase in the number of new crown infections affects production. Residents’ confidence in consumption and investment is sluggish. The Fed’s monetary policy has tightened more than expected. New conflicts emerged in geopolitics.