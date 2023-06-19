“Hua Rong” sweet ending actor Guo Junchen shows multiple possibilities jqknews

Recently, adapted from “Wrong Longevity”, directed by Hu Yijuan and Chen Guohua, written by Qian Jue, starring Guo Junchen and Ju Jingyi, the fairy tale drama “Hua Rong” ushered in the end of membership. The contrasting characters have won praises from many audiences. During the broadcast period, the popularity of the Internet remained high and was recognized by many parties.

Guo Junchen challenged one person and multiple roles for the first time to show the versatility of actors

Since the start of the broadcast, Guo Junchen has interpreted many different roles in “Hua Rong” with his superb acting skills, leaving a deep impression on the audience. Different story backgrounds and various character personalities not only test the actors’ understanding of the characters, but also challenge their acting skills.

It is the God Lord Yanyue who has reincarnated for three generations, from the stern and serious appearance when he first appeared on the stage to the Chiri God Lord who gradually became gentle when getting along with Wei Zhi, and also the enemy spy Chen Yan who used the superficial foolishness to cover up his inner pain and struggle in his previous life , or the devil who has not forgotten the appearance of his lover even though he has lost his memory, Guo Junchen has achieved a clear and unified harmony of the characters through the grasp and interpretation of the details of the characters. It is the villain Tiandi who was taken away, and this is also the first time Guo Junchen challenges the negative image. He shows the difference between Yanyue and Tiandi through delicate eye scenes, allowing the audience to see the actor Guo Junchen’s strong plasticity in the professional field.

Breaking through the inherent image, Guo Junchen’s road to acting is getting more and more stable

Drama is like life, Guo Junchen uses different roles to enrich the thickness of his life. Previously, he had made outstanding performances in “Princess Concubine’s Promotion”, “Youth School” series and the short film “AI”. This time, he also broke through his previous image in the Xianxia drama and challenged the emperor , Master and other images have not only gradually increased in popularity, but also gained market recognition and word-of-mouth blessing. So many vivid characters and high-quality works are not only a demonstration of Guo Junchen’s strength, but also let the audience see his ambition as an actor.

The story of Yan Yue in the play has come to an end, but Guo Junchen’s acting career continues outside the play. It is reported that the urban fantasy romantic drama “Evening” starring him is in full swing. This is also the first time Guo Junchen has appeared in a multi-time and space fantasy theme. Once the official announcement, it has gained a lot of attention.

Looking back on Guo Junchen’s acting career, we can find that he is gradually breaking out of his comfort zone, trying completely different themes and character creation, and every new attempt is invisibly honing his acting skills. We also look forward to the actor Guo Junchen’s future. Come more wonderful works.

