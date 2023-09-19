Hua Xizi’s Apology and Li Jiaqi’s Douyin Certification Controversy: The Latest Fallout and Chinese Products’ Outing from the Circle

Li Jiaqi and Hua Xizi have once again made headlines as their recent actions and statements continue to spark discussions and debates online. Hua Xizi’s apology has become a hot topic on Weibo, as the brand expressed their sincere apologies for the controversy surrounding their products. In a statement released by Huaxizi’s official blog, they acknowledged the criticisms, opinions, and suggestions from the public and pledged to improve their products and services.

One of the controversies surrounding Hua Xizi was the rumor that the brand was a Japanese brand. However, Hua Xizi clarified that they are a home-grown domestic beauty brand, with all their products produced and manufactured in China. They emphasized that they have been registered with the State Food and Drug Administration and have passed strict testing before entering the market.

Another rumor suggested that Hua Xizi provided high rebates to Li Jiaqi, ranging from 60% to 80%. However, Huaxizi denied these rumors and stated that their rebate ratio with Li Jiaqi is industry average.

In another development, some netizens noticed that Li Jiaqi’s yellow V certification on Douyin had disappeared, and the product window showed 0. American Watch clarified that the screenshot circulating was taken four years ago and that the certification was not renewed after it expired. They also explained that the product display window was for a short-term commercial cooperation trailer and was not emptied.

Li Jiaqi’s popularity has taken a hit due to the recent controversy. His Weibo fans decreased by 1.475 million, resulting in a total of 28.96 million followers. However, Li Jiaqi issued a tearful apology during a live broadcast, acknowledging his mistakes and promising to accompany his followers sincerely.

The incident that sparked the controversy was when Li Jiaqi brought up the price of Hua Xizi’s eyebrow pencil, which led to netizens questioning why the price was increasing. Li Jiaqi responded by telling them to look for their own reasons, which further escalated the situation. He later apologized for his remarks, but opinions among netizens remained divided.

This incident reflects the growing sales pressure and the needs of consumers in the live broadcast industry. In China, there are nearly 1.2 million live broadcast-related companies, with an increasing number of registrations over the past 10 years. Nanchang has the highest number of live broadcast-related companies, followed by Haikou, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Kunming, and Beijing.

In response to the Hua Xizi incident, other domestic brands have taken advantage of the situation and launched their own products in the live broadcast room. Fenghua, Hongxing Erke, Tianfu Cola, Yumeijing, and Lotus MSG are among the brands that have linked their products for mutual sales in the live broadcast room. Fenghua, for example, launched three 79 yuan cleaning and care packages, emphasizing that their prices have not increased. This strategy has led to increased sales for the brands involved.

In conclusion, the controversies surrounding Li Jiaqi and Hua Xizi have generated widespread discussions online. Both parties have issued statements addressing the criticisms and rumors surrounding their actions. The incident has also shed light on the competitive pressure and sales-driven nature of the live broadcast industry in China.

