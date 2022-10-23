On October 21, 2022, Huaan Fund reported the CSI 300 Enhanced Strategy ETF, which combines the advantages of ETFs with index enhancement strategies to provide investors with high-efficiency, low-cost, and diversified investment tools.

CSI 300 Enhanced Strategy ETF refers to ETFs that can be traded in the secondary marketCSI 300 IndexEnhanced funds, which combine the advantages of index enhancement strategies and ETFs. Compared with ordinary OTC index-enhanced funds, as an ETF, the CSI 300 Enhanced Strategy ETF has the advantages of low rates, flexible transactions, high capital utilization efficiency, and transparent holdings. At the same time, compared with ordinary ETFs that simply replicate the trend of the index, the CSI 300 Enhanced Strategy ETF, through the active management of fund managers, strives to obtain certain excess returns on the basis of the returns of the CSI 300 Index itself.

In recent years, the ETF market has developed rapidly, and the number and scale of products have continued to increase. As of September 30, 2022, there were 742 domestic ETFs with a total scale of 1.55 trillion yuan, of which non-stock ETFs were 1.15 trillion yuan (data source: WIND, Huaan Fund). These ETFs include not only stocks, bonds, currencies, commodities, overseas and other major assets, but also the main industries and investment themes of the A-share market, providing investors with a wealth of investment tools. However, the main investment objectives of ETFs in the current market are basically passively tracking the trend of the index and replicating the returns of the index. Enhanced strategy ETFs further enrich the investment functions of ETFs and provide investors with diversified investment options.

The CSI 300 Index reflects the market performance of the 300 largest and most liquid leading companies in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, and is one of the benchmark indices for the A-share market. The CSI 300 constituent stocks account for 6% of all A shares and 60% of the market value. Since 2014, the long-term return performance of the CSI 300 has significantly outperformed other broad-based indices. The CSI 300 Index has the characteristics of high risk-reward ratio and low volatility, and the maximum drawdown is also at a low level in the index. The current PE level of the CSI 300 Index is 10.98 times, and the valuation is at a historically low level. (Data source: WIND, Huaan Fund)

The CSI 300 Index enhances the ETF’s return on the index itself, and obtains excess returns through active management. Mainstream funds mine factors through traditional multi-factor models and strategies; they also use active methods for stock selection. In terms of tracking control, funds can control tracking error by controlling the deviation of industry, style, market capitalization, and individual stocks.

Huaan Fund is the first domestic fund management company to conduct index and quantitative investment, and has issued and managed the first domestic index fund. The CSI 300 Quantitative Enhancement Fund A managed by Huaan Fund was established in 2013, and the fund has significantly beat performance benchmarks since its inception.

In addition to the CSI 300 Enhanced Strategy ETFs reported this time, there are 25 Huaan Fund Management ETFs, covering A-share broad bases, industries, themes, gold, bonds, overseas and other assets. The representative products are the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The broad-based index represents the Shanghai Stock Exchange 180ETF (510180), the ChiNext Technology represents the ChiNext 50ETF (159949), and the commodity represents the gold ETF (518880), etc., forming low-cost wide-based ETFs, new energy ETFs, technology ETFs and other featured products It provides investors with a variety of asset allocation tools.

Responsible editor: Chang Fuqiang