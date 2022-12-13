After 360 Digital Technology, Zhou Hongyi’s fourth IPO came.

On December 12, Huafang Group landed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company’s IPO was held from November 30 to December 5, with an issue price of HK$2.8. On the disk, Huafang Group once soared, but as of the close, the increase narrowed to 3.15 Hong Kong dollars, an increase of 12.5%, with a total market value of 3.15 billion Hong Kong dollars.

A reporter from the “Kechuangban Daily” found that Huafang Group’s Huajiao Live broadcast completed the B round of financing in 2017, with an amount of nearly 1 billion yuan. After the completion of this round of financing, the valuation of Huajiao Live will reach 5 billion yuan.But with the listing of Huafang Group, the current market value has caused the B-round investors to lose money…

Huafang Group’s listed valuation is only HK$3.2 billion

For Zhou Hongyi, the listing of Huafang Group was full of twists and turns. As a live broadcast platform, the company first submitted its prospectus on April 29, 2022. After two failures, it launched another attack on November 14, 2022. In the end, it was heard by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on November 24.

However, the listing of Huafang Group this time did not usher in such a bright spot as imagined. The first is the issue price. When Huafang Group launched its IPO, the issue price range was 2.8 Hong Kong dollars to 3.6 Hong Kong dollars, and the final price was 2.8 Hong Kong dollars, which was the lower limit of the offering price. For investors who have experienced the Internet wave, they also ask soul questions:Why is it still listed at such a low price?

Secondly, in terms of market value, although Huafang Group rose sharply on the first day, its overall market value is not large, and it is even lower than the valuation of RMB 5 billion at the time of the B round of financing, which made the investors behind it burst into tears and ring the bell.

According to the prospectus, Huafang Group has gone through 7 rounds of financing, including Qihoo 360, Songcheng Performing Arts, Ceyuan Venture Capital, Plateau Capital, Cultural Center Fund, Mango Cultural and Creative Fund, etc.Among them, in September 2016, Huajiao Live completed a round A financing of 300 million yuan, and the controlling shareholder Qihoo 360 participated in the investment of 60 million yuan, with a post-investment valuation of 1.5 billion yuan.

In 2017, Huajiao Live completed the B round of financing, and its valuation soared to 5 billion yuan.Coupled with the subsequent strategic financing, as a live broadcast platform, Huafang Group, which stood at the forefront, also attracted the favor of a large number of capital.

However, as the dividends of live broadcast traffic fade, whether the live broadcast platform is still worth so much money is worth thinking about. Regarding Huafang Group’s low-priced listing, the above-mentioned investor also said,It may be that Huafang Group is short of money, so it is listed at such a low price; but it may also be the investors behind it, who no longer want to wait.

“It has been five years since the B round of financing in 2017. Going back to the duration of a fund, any fund will have the need to realize it.” The investor said.

At the same time, the investor believes that the current valuation of entertainment companies in the Hong Kong stock market is also low, which is not conducive to the performance of Huafang Group in the future.

Statistics show that in the Hong Kong stock market, the stock price of Nicky Wu and Liu Shishi’s Straw Bear Entertainment is only HK$1.23; Huanxi Media held by Xu Zheng and Ning Hao is only HK$0.96…

IPO is constantly “the leader in red” but is not optimistic

Before Huafang Group went public, Zhou Hongyi ushered in another IPO.

At the end of November, 360 Digital Technology was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with a total market value of 16.173 billion Hong Kong dollars. With the strengthening of the stock price, the company’s market value exceeded 20 billion Hong Kong dollars, reaching 21.8 billion Hong Kong dollars.

From the perspective of the business field, another investor in the technology field believes that,It is a good thing to apply scientific and technological data in the financial field, which can reduce financial risks and improve efficiency. “In terms of business, data services can investigate credit, reduce bad debts, and achieve precise marketing. You can know the creditworthiness of lenders, judge who can get loans, who can’t, and how much they can borrow, reducing risks. “

But the investor also believes that due to the lack of collateral and guarantees in Internet finance, almost all companies are undergoing transformation, calling themselves technology companies rather than financial companies.

The reporter of “Kechuangban Daily” noticed that there is a war investor behind 360 Digital Technology. In November 2019, FountainVest invested US$90.31 million in shares, holding 8% or about 23 million shares. This listing, the capital is still among the top five shareholders of 360 Digital.

“It has not been reduced, perhaps because there was an agreement at the time of the initial shareholding. It is usually difficult for outsiders to judge the transactions behind it.” The investor in the technology field said.

However, for Zhou Hongyi’s two consecutive IPOs, investors in the interview also have different views.“Success does not depend on quantity, but on quality. If the combined market value of the four companies cannot keep up with others by a fraction, then it is nothing. More importantly, so many companies are also scattered, and four companies need four Set up people and horses.”

According to his resume, Zhou Hongyi was a partner of IDG Venture Capital Fund and CEO of Yahoo before starting his business. From 3600 to Master Lu, then to 360 Digital Technology and Huafang Group, Zhou Hongyi is a successful serial entrepreneur.

“But among these companies, except for 360 Digital Technology, which has a slightly better market value, other companies are nothing.” The investor said, especially 360, which has deeply educated investors after returning to A at a premium, and the company’s current total operating Revenues and profits are both down.

The third quarter report shows that 360’s total operating income was 6.935 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 18%. The factor that caused the loss of 360’s performance is investment. In reply to the inquiry letter from the Shanghai Stock Exchange, 360 admitted that the performance loss was mainly due to the two external investments of Nezha Automobile and Opera.

Regarding the investment in Nezha Automobile, the investor in the technology field said that many people in Nezha Automobile have invested in it, but under the existing competition, it may be difficult for new energy automobile companies to break through.