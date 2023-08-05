Home » Huaibei Gaoyue Sub-branch of CCB Receives Advanced Outlet Title for “Labor Harbor” Operation and Management
Huaibei Gaoyue Sub-branch of CCB Receives Advanced Outlet Title for "Labor Harbor" Operation and Management

Huaibei Gaoyue Sub-branch of China Construction Bank (CCB) has been recognized for its exceptional operation and management of the “Labor Harbor.” The sub-branch has been awarded the prestigious title of Advanced Outlet for Operation and Management of “Labor Harbor” by the CCB Head Office.

This accolade highlights the commitment of Gaoyue Sub-branch to continuously improve its services and cater to the needs of its customers. The sub-branch has been quick to adapt to the strategic transformations implemented by the parent bank, while maintaining a customer-centric approach.

Gaoyue Sub-branch has established itself as a hub for workers, providing facilities and services that meet their basic needs. The “Labor Harbor” is equipped with sofas, charging treasures, tea, toilets, reading materials, and newspapers, ensuring a comfortable environment for workers to rest. Additionally, the sub-branch offers amenities like WIFI, currency counters, rain gear, first-aid kits, and reading glasses, providing assistance and support whenever needed.

The “Labor Harbor” serves as an open platform where CCB shares its resources, offering heart-warming services to workers. It exemplifies the bank’s care and respect for the working class, highlighting its commitment to the well-being of the community.

Moving forward, Gaoyue Sub-branch will continue to uphold its original mission of serving the people. It aims to enhance its service levels, introduce innovative service methods, improve service content, and expand service functions. The sub-branch endeavors to create a warm and welcoming harbor for the general public, contributing to the realization of CCB’s public service brand and the advancement of a life ecology scene. By promoting mutual progress, these efforts will bring about a harmonious relationship between CCB and its customers.

The recognition received by Huaibei Gaoyue Sub-branch reaffirms its commitment to providing exceptional services and showcases its contributions in creating a comfortable and supportive working environment for individuals. The sub-branch is determined to maintain its high standards and continue to serve as an exemplary outlet for the operation and management of the “Labor Harbor”.

