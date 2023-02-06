After a series of reductions, Huang Guangyu reduced his position as the controlling shareholder in Gome.

Recently, Zhongguancun, a Gome A-share listed company, announced thatGome Retail has no controlling shareholder, and the news that Huang Guangyu no longer constitutes an indirect control relationship with Gome continues to attract attention.

In this regard, Gome said,Major shareholder Huang Guangyu currently holds less than 30% of Gome Retail shares, so the listed company has no controlling shareholder.

Gome emphasized that major shareholders have full confidence in Gome’s future development and are filling cash flow through measures such as interest-free and mortgage-free loans. The plan for the special general meeting of shareholders has been announced. Once the debt capitalization proposal is passed, the shareholding ratio of major shareholders will increase and return to between 20% and 30%.

According to the data disclosed by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in January 2022, Huang Guangyu’s shareholding ratio was 59.94%, and on January 11 this year, after several reductions in holdings, Huang Guangyu’s shareholding ratio has dropped to 10.79%. It is very similar to the 10.21% shareholding ratio of “Media Asia International Capital”, the second largest shareholder of Gome Retail.

Since 2017, Gome Retail has continued to lose money. From 2017 to the first half of 2022, the cumulative loss in five and a half years exceeded 22 billion yuan. Since the end of 2021, Huang Guangyu and his wife have frequently reduced their holdings more than ten times, and have cashed out about 1 billion Hong Kong dollars in total.

The current chairman of Gome is Huang Xiuhong, who is also Huang Guangyu’s younger sister. Recently, she delivered a speech, acknowledging that “Gome has lost power”, and believes that live broadcast will be an important direction for the development of Gome in the future.