At noon on February 6, a related person from Gome told the first financial reporter that Huang Guangyu, the major shareholder, currently holds less than 30% of the shares of Gome Retail, so Gome Retail currently has no controlling shareholder. Huang Guangyu is supplementing Gome’s cash flow through interest-free unsecured loans. Once the debt capitalization proposal is passed, Huang Guangyu’s shareholding in Gome Retail will increase and return to between 20% and 30%. Zhongguancun, an affiliate of Gome Retail, announced on the evening of February 3 that Huang Guangyu is no longer the controlling shareholder of Gome Retail, and Gome Retail has no controlling shareholder.