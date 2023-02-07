At noon on February 6, a related person from Gome told the first financial reporter that Huang Guangyu, the major shareholder, currently holds less than 30% of the shares of Gome Retail, so Gome Retail currently has no controlling shareholder. Huang Guangyu is supplementing Gome’s cash flow through interest-free unsecured loans. Once the debt capitalization proposal is passed, Huang Guangyu’s shareholding in Gome Retail will increase and return to between 20% and 30%. Zhongguancun, an affiliate of Gome Retail, announced on the evening of February 3 that Huang Guangyu is no longer the controlling shareholder of Gome Retail, and Gome Retail has no controlling shareholder.
Huang Guangyu is no longer the controlling shareholder of Gome Retail, and the follow-up equity plan will be restored to over 20%
