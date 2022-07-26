Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

Use “Scan” to share webpages to Moments.

First Financial 2022-07-26 12:54:48 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

The first domestically produced oral drug for COVID-19 has finally been approved for marketing, and Fosun Pharma, Xinhua Pharma, and China Resources Double Crane have all cooperated with Real Bio. To what extent will companies in the relevant industry chain benefit? Fosun Pharma opened sharply higher in early trading, then turned down in shock. Xinhua Pharma rose 1.73% in early trading, while China Resources Shuanghe fell 8.19%. How do you view the market reaction of the above stocks? How do you view the stimulating effect of this news on the overall new crown special medicine concept sector?

Huang Jun: Participating in the listing of domestic new crown oral drug companies will effectively seize market share