Last Friday, Huang Lichen believed that since the market is waiting for the U.S. non-agricultural data in February, and the expectations for the data are far lower than the previous value, it may bring some support to gold before the data is released. To deal with it, when the gold price stands firmly in the area of ​​1,827 to 1,824 US dollars, short-term bargain hunting will be the main focus. If the gold price falls below this support, it is very likely that the release of non-agricultural data will be negative, which will suppress the price of gold, and then the market outlook will change. empty, otherwise continue to do more on dips.

Judging from the subsequent trend, gold fluctuated sideways in the region of $1,830 to $1,837. At the opening of the U.S. market, the price of gold jumped $10, and then continued to fluctuate and rise, refreshing a one-month high to $1,870. From a technical point of view, gold stands firmly in the area of ​​1,827 to 1,824 dollars, and the trend is biased towards multi-directional operation. After that, the rise of gold price is reasonable. From the news side, the promotion of good news is the main driving force for the rise of gold.

The U.S. non-agricultural data for February released last Friday showed that although the number of new jobs increased by 311,000, which was higher than market expectations of 205,000, it was still lower than the 504,000 in January, and the unemployment rate rose from 3.4% to 3.6%. , the growth rate of average hourly wages fell to a new low in a year. The non-agricultural data showed that US employment has cooled, which is good news for the Fed, and market expectations for a 50 basis point rate hike in March have also fallen sharply.

In addition, the bankruptcy of the Silicon Valley Bank in the United States shows that the Fed’s aggressive normalcy may bring unexpected consequences. The resulting financial impact may provide a basis for the Fed to suspend interest rate hikes. Market expectations for a 50-basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve in March reversed, the dollar and U.S. bond yields plummeted, and risk aversion rose, providing important support for gold’s rise.

At the opening of this Monday, driven by the sharp rise in risk aversion, gold opened higher and moved higher, reaching a new one-month high of US$1,894, an increase of nearly US$30 from last week’s closing price. Trading around $1,875, up slightly from the opening price of $1,873.

Last Friday, gold rose sharply. A big positive line continuously crossed the daily 5-day moving average, 10-day moving average and the middle track of the Bollinger Bands, forming a lotus pattern. One of the clear signals for chasing up and buying. For related content, please refer to my previous course, K-line application method-water hibiscus and guillotine. At present, the moving average indicator has a golden cross upward, the gold price is running above the upper track of the Bollinger Bands, the KDJ and RSI indicators are golden cross upward, and the MACD indicator is below the zero axis.

Overall, the fundamentals of gold are affected by the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank, and the market’s expectation of the Fed’s interest rate hike has undergone a major reversal. The probability of raising interest rates by 50 basis points in March has dropped from as high as 80% last Thursday to less than 10% at present. Expectations of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut in the second half of the year have also risen sharply. In addition, the market is also worried about whether this incident will become the outbreak point of a new round of financial crisis in the United States, and panic is on the rise. In terms of gold technology, the price of gold rose sharply to reverse the recent decline, and the main technical indicators formed a bullish signal, and the bulls were in a clear advantage.

Gold intraday reference: The fundamentals of gold are positive support, and the technical aspect forms a bullish signal. Although gold has risen and fallen back in the day, it still has the power to continue to rise. It is recommended to do more on dips. The lower support focuses on the upper track of the daily Bollinger Bands at $1,881, which is also the intraday low. The upper space focuses on the integer pressure of $1,900. If the price of gold falls below the middle track of the daily Bollinger Bands, the short-term trend may fluctuate at a high level. Pay attention to the previous high point of 1858 Dollar.