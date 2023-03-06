Last Friday, Huang Lichen believed that gold continued to rebound after it stopped falling, and the bullish signal on the technical side has strengthened. The short-term support of $1842, and the key support of the daily 5-day moving average and the 10-day moving average at $1832 and $1829, the price of gold will test the resistance of the weekly 5-day moving average at $1846. After a breakthrough, it will open up room to rise to $1870.

Judging from the subsequent trend, gold pierced the weekly 5-day moving average resistance to 1849 US dollars, began to encounter resistance and fell back, and then stabilized and rebounded after falling to 1839 US dollars. expected. Gold broke through the key resistance suppression of the 10-day moving average on the daily line last Wednesday, forming a transition between resistance and support here, and the 10-day moving average became a support level. The gold price bottomed out last Thursday and rebounded, further verifying the support of the 10-day moving average and strengthening the short-term The rising signal continued to break through the suppression of the middle rail of the Bollinger Band on the daily line last Friday, reversing the recent decline.

As gold continues to break through short-term resistance and suppression, the bullish signal on the technical side continues to strengthen. At present, the 5-day moving average and the 10-day moving average are rising, and the 5-day moving average is showing signs of crossing the middle rail of the Bollinger Band. The KDJ and RSI indicators are rising. , the MACD indicator formed a low-level golden cross below the zero axis, all showing that short-term bulls are beginning to dominate. After the opening of the market this Monday, gold fluctuated at a high level and tested upwards, refreshing a half-month high to US$1,858. This is the low point near US$1,860 after the sharp drop in gold prices in early February. It has the effect of short-term resistance and suppression. Break through here It will open up space for continued rise, and pay attention to the upper track of the daily Bollinger Band at $1,878.

In terms of news, last week the Federal Reserve officials reiterated that they will continue to raise interest rates, but the Fed’s big hawk, Bostic, insisted on maintaining the pace of raising interest rates by 25 basis points in the future, and other officials did not release a signal of raising interest rates by 50 basis points in March. This has cooled the market’s expectations for the Fed to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in March, and the dollar and U.S. bond yields have fallen from their highs, creating opportunities for gold to rise. This week is the non-agricultural super week. Federal Reserve Chairman Powell will testify in Congress, which may cause sharp short-term fluctuations in gold. Investors need to prepare in advance.

Gold intraday reference: The bullish signal in the technical aspect of gold is dominant, and it will continue to fluctuate and rise. The lower support focuses on the intraday low of $1,850, the daily Bollinger Band middle track of $1,842, and the upper pressure focuses on the sharp drop in gold prices at the beginning of February at $1,860. The middle track of the Bollinger Band is $1878.