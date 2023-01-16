Gold performed very strongly last week. After breaking through the resistance around $1,880 on Thursday, the price of gold rose sharply, setting a new high in the past eight months to $1,921, with a weekly increase of more than $50. There were two transactions on Thursday and Friday. Today, it rose more than $40. At the opening of the market this Monday, the price of gold hit an eight-month high of $1,928 and fell back. Currently, it is temporarily trading around $1,916, giving up all the gains made during the day.

Huang Lichen, a star analyst at Wolfinance, believes that gold has risen sharply in the past two weeks. On the one hand, the overall market environment is favorable for gold prices, including geopolitical tensions, European energy crises, and global economic recession expectations. Inflation in the United States continued to slow down. The Federal Reserve began to slow down the pace of interest rate hikes in December last year. The CPI data released last week showed that the growth rate of inflation continued to slow down. Investors increased their bets on the Fed’s next interest rate hike by 25 basis points , Many people believe that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in the second half of this year, which drags down the dollar and further pushes up gold prices.

In terms of news, the U.S. December CPI data released last week showed that U.S. inflation continued to slow down. In addition, U.S. consumers’ inflation expectations for the next 12 months fell to a new low in the past two years, which made investors increase their expectations for the Federal Reserve. The dollar fell to a fresh seven-month low, further easing bets on raising interest rates to 25 basis points. Geopolitical tensions remain, with Russia launching a new round of major attacks on Ukraine over the weekend. The news within the day is relatively light, so you can pay attention to the ongoing 2023 Davos World Economic Forum.

In the past two weeks, we have been suggesting that everyone should focus on falling back and doing long in operation, and at the same time be alert to the risk of rushing up and falling back in the process of rising. Last Friday, we believed that gold was overbought, and there was a demand for correction in the short term. We need to be alert to the situation of rushing up and down, and continue to fall back and do more gold. We gave long support at 1890 and 1885 US dollars, and 1910 and 1920 US dollars. Suppressed by the resistance, the price of gold fell to $1891 for the first time, rose to $1909, and then fell back to $1893 and rose to $1921. It can be seen that $1890 has played a major supporting role. After that, resistance suppression was tested one after another.

On the gold daily chart, the price of gold adheres to the support of the middle rail of the Bollinger Bands, runs above the upward trend line, maintains a volatile rise, and has been testing new highs in the past two weeks. , Gold is clearly in the main Shenglang market. It should be noted that the price of gold rose and fell back within the day, and gold may peak in the short term or fluctuate at a high level. On the attached indicators, the MACD indicator golden cross is upward, showing that multiple parties are dominant, but the RSI and KDJ indicators both run to the overbought area and start to turn downward. The CCI indicator is overbought, indicating that there is a short-term correction demand for gold prices, and gold may Occurrence of high shocks or short-term pullbacks.

Gold intraday reference: Basically maintain the thinking of last Friday. Gold is in an overbought state, and there is a need for correction in the short term. It is necessary to be alert to the situation of rushing up and falling. The overall direction is still dominated by multiple parties. In terms of operation, it is recommended to continue to fall and do more. Follow below Support at $1910 and $1900, and resistance at $1920 and $1930 above.