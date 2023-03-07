On Monday, Huang Lichen believed that the high volatility of gold was hindered, and the short-term tended to be a callback. It is recommended to pay attention to the strength of the fall and do more on dips. He gave two support positions of 1,850 US dollars and 1,842 US dollars. There will be room for upside here.

Judging from the subsequent trend, gold fell back and rebounded, and did not continue to explore new highs, but gradually moved down. Gold price fell to $1,847 on Monday, rebounded upwards to $1,854 and hit resistance, then fell to $1,844 to start a low-level shock, fell to $1,843 after the opening of the market on Tuesday, rebounded upwards, rose as high as $1,851 and encountered resistance again, and is currently trading around $1,847 .

After a continuous rebound, gold rose and fell on Monday, and the short-term trend was corrected. On Tuesday, it rose again and fell back, showing that the short-term selling pressure above has strengthened. At present, the price of gold is stabilizing above the daily 5-day moving average of $1,844. In addition, the middle rail of the Bollinger Band provides short-term support around $1,841, and the 10-day moving average supports up to $1,832. The golden cross of the 5-day moving average is upward, and the golden cross line below the zero axis of the MACD indicator indicates that there are still opportunities for the bulls. However, the golden cross of the RSI and KDJ indicators turns downward, indicating that the short-term price is still biased towards adjustment.

In terms of news, European Central Bank officials delivered a hawkish speech on Monday, arguing that interest rates should be raised by 50 basis points each time in the next four meetings, which was much higher than market expectations, leading to a rise in short-term bond yields in the euro zone and driving U.S. bond yields bottomed out, weighing on gold prices.

At present, the focus of the market is generally concentrated on Powell’s congressional testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday. In addition, the US non-agricultural data released on Friday is also very important. Both of these events may affect the Fed’s monetary policy, causing sharp fluctuations in gold prices. Pay attention to prepare in advance.

Gold intraday reference: Gold tends to fluctuate and adjust in the short term. However, when the price of gold stands firm on the daily 5-day moving average and the middle track of the Bollinger Bands, there are still opportunities for the bulls. The lower support focuses on the area from $1,844 to $1,841. If it fails here, it may test the support of $1,832. The upper pressure is concentrated around $1,860. Breaking through here will open up room for growth.