The trend of gold on Wednesday was full of twists and turns. Before Fed Chairman Powell’s speech, the price of gold surged and fell, reaching as high as US$1,764. After that, it fell under pressure and almost gave up all the gains of the day. The overall operation remained within a wide range of shocks. After Powell began to speak, the price of gold rebounded from the day’s low of $1,744, and rose by $10 in the short-term. Since then, it has fluctuated all the way up, setting a new one-week high of $1,769.

After the market opened on Thursday, gold continued its upward trend, setting a new two-week high of $1,783 and approaching a three-month high of $1,786. It is currently trading at $1,776, giving up some of its gains. Huang Lichen, a star analyst at Wolfinance, believes that Fed Chairman Powell’s dovish speech has strengthened the market’s expectations that the Fed will slow down the pace of interest rate hikes, which is the main reason for the short-term surge in gold prices.

In his speech in the early hours of Thursday, Powell said that when it is close to a restrictive level sufficient to drive down inflation, it is wise for the Fed to slow down the pace of raising interest rates. The time to slow down the pace of raising interest rates may come as soon as the meeting in December this year. In addition, Fed official Cook said that the Fed’s very aggressive rate hikes this year have given room to slow down to assess the impact of policy actions on the economy. The Beige Book on the state of the U.S. economy, released after Powell began his speech, showed that U.S. businesses were more pessimistic about the economic outlook. Affected by the above news, the U.S. dollar and U.S. bond yields fell sharply, pushing gold prices higher.

On the gold daily chart, the price of gold rose for the third consecutive trading day, recovering almost all the losses after falling back in November. The short-term performance is very strong. At present, the upper pressure is mainly concentrated at the high point of 1786 US dollars. A breakthrough will have the opportunity to test 1800 The dollar round mark, but considering that the non-agricultural data will be released on Friday, the bulls may have concerns before that, which may limit the rise in gold prices.

At present, the 5-day moving average has resumed its golden cross upwards, and the middle track of the Bollinger Bands continues to move upwards, but the upper track of the Bollinger Bands has shrunk to around $1,800. On the indicators in the attached figure, the MACD indicator shows signs of a golden cross again, and the RSI and KDJ indicators are golden forked upwards. The short-term rise in gold prices has strengthened.

Gold intraday reference: Focus on the support of $1,770 at the bottom, followed by the support of $1,765, and the resistance of $1,786 at the top, followed by the resistance of $1,800.