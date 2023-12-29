Huang Lichen: Short-term adjustment of gold approaching the New Year’s Day holiday | Investing.com

Title: Gold Prices Show Signs of Short-Term Adjustment Due to Overbought Indicators

Yesterday and Thursday, the prospect of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve was expected to drag down the trend of the US dollar and US bond yields, thus providing support for the rise of gold. However, short-term indicators were overbought, indicating the possibility of a short-term adjustment of gold prices. The gold price fell below the support of $2,070, stabilizing at $2,064, before rebounding to $2,073.

Wolfinance star analyst Huang Lichen believes that the rise in gold prices in the past half month is due to the Federal Reserve turning unexpectedly dovish and indicating it will not raise interest rates next year. The weak U.S. economic and inflation data has further strengthened the Fed’s interest rate cut prospects, providing important support for gold.

In terms of news, the latest news released is relatively light, with the Federal Reserve’s expected interest rate cut affecting the market. Investors have increased their bets that the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates early, and the market is anticipating an interest rate cut early next year, with the possibility of an interest rate cut in March next year rising to 88%.

On the daily chart, gold is showing signs of short-term adjustment, with the 5-day and 10-day moving averages forming golden crosses. The MACD and RSI indicators also indicate a need for adjustment, suggesting gold may need to pull back before rising again.

Gold intraday reference: short-term indicators are overbought, and gold has adjusted in the short term. However, supported by the prospect of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, gold prices are still likely to rise again. In terms of operation, it is recommended to treat it with a shock idea, with lower support at $2,065 and upper pressure at $2,080, followed by $2,088.

Overall, while short-term adjustments may be expected due to overbought indicators, the long-term trend of gold remains supported by the prospect of interest rate cuts, maintaining the potential for a rise in prices. Investors are advised to be cautious in their short-term pursuits and wait for a pullback to go long.

Share this: Facebook

X

