On Wednesday, gold rose and fell back. The price of gold encountered resistance near the three-month high of 1786 US dollars, and the trend fell slightly. After the market opened on Thursday, gold continued Wednesday’s decline, reaching as low as $1,760. The current decline narrowed and was temporarily traded at $1,768. Silver fell for the third consecutive day, barely guarding the round mark of $21, and was temporarily traded around $21.2.

Huang Lichen, a star analyst at Wolfinance, believes that after a short period of sharp rise in gold and silver, the gains have gradually slowed down and they have begun to correct. However, the decline in gold and silver prices is relatively limited, as US inflation shows signs of peaking and the market is slowing down the Fed The expectation of raising interest rates has been strengthened, and the performance of the dollar is still weak, which provides support for gold and silver and limits the short-term downside.

In terms of news, the recently released U.S. October CPI data and U.S. PPI data in October both fell more than market expectations, suggesting that U.S. inflation is showing signs of peaking, strengthening the Fed’s expectations for a smaller rate hike in the future. The pressure set a new three-month low, providing support for the rise of gold and silver.

After a short period of sharp rise, the gains in gold and silver have gradually slowed down. The U.S. retail sales data for October released on Wednesday was better than market expectations. Concerns about the geopolitical situation have eased due to the Dragon incident, which has slightly put pressure on gold prices. On Wednesday, we gave long support from 1770 to 1766 US dollars, but after that, the price of gold has remained volatile above 1773 US dollars, and there is no chance.

On the daily chart, after the unilateral rise of gold, the recent rise has slowed down, showing a correction and consolidation trend. The price of gold stabilized on the 5-day moving average of $1,770 on Wednesday. Now it has turned into short-term pressure. The upward trend of the moving average has slowed down. On the indicators in the attached figure, the upward trend of the golden cross of the MACD indicator has slowed down slightly, and the KDJ and RSI indicators are overbought, indicating that gold prices need to be corrected in the short term.

Gold intraday reference: Gold price is neutral in the short term. Focus on the support at $1,660 at the bottom and resistance in the area from $1,770 to $1,772 at the top. Break through to strengthen the short-term bullish signal.

The upward momentum of silver has slowed down, and it will be corrected this week. At present, the silver price has fallen below the 10-day moving average and stabilized at the integer mark of 21 US dollars. It began to turn downwards, the RSI indicator began to form a dead fork, and the KDJ indicator in the overbought area of ​​the dead fork went down, showing that silver is biased towards a short-term callback.

Silver intraday reference: Silver prices tend to fall back in the short term, focus on the support of USD 21 at the bottom, and the resistance of USD 21.4 to 21.6 at the top.