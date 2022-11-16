Hunan Bank is here

The name change of Huarong Xiangjiang Bank was approved by the shareholders meeting, and the provincial city commercial bank license returned to Hunan

Changsha Evening News, November 14th (all media reporter Cao Kaiyang) On the 14th, the official website of Huarong Xiangjiang Bank released the “Announcement on Resolutions of the First Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Huarong Xiangjiang Bank Co., Ltd. in 2022”. The announcement shows that on the 13th, Huarong Xiangjiang Bank held the first extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in 2022, and a number of proposals, including Huarong Xiangjiang Bank Co., Ltd.’s change to Hunan Bank Co., Ltd., were reviewed and approved by the general meeting of shareholders. This marks that this city commercial bank will return to the embrace of state-owned assets in Hunan Province.

Huarong Xiangjiang Bank was established in October 2010, headquartered in Changsha, with assets of about 450 billion yuan. After its name change has been reviewed and approved by the general meeting of shareholders, it still needs to be approved by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. After that, Huarong Xiangjiang Bank needs to go through the modification procedures, such as amending the articles of association, renewing the financial license, changing the industrial and commercial registration, changing the name and changing the name and other related matters. The name of the articles of association and related articles were revised accordingly.

Provincial regional city commercial bank license returns to Hunan

The name change of Huarong Xiangjiang Bank was due to the equity change this year.

In June 2022, the consortium formed by Caixin Financial Holdings and Central Huijin will take over the equity of Huarong Xiangjiang Bank held by Huarong Assets for 12 billion yuan. After the completion of the transfer, China Huarong will no longer hold any interest in Huarong Xiangjiang Bank, and Huarong Xiangjiang Bank will no longer be a subsidiary of China Huarong. After the shareholding change, Casin Financial Holdings and its related parties held a total of 40.47% of the shares of Huarong Xiangjiang Bank, becoming the largest shareholder of Huarong Xiangjiang Bank. Central Huijin holds 20% of the shares, making it the second largest shareholder. It is worth mentioning that this is also the first time Central Huijin has invested in a local city commercial bank.

So far, the Hunan Provincial Department of Finance, provincial state-owned enterprises and local state-owned enterprises such as Hunan, on behalf of the provincial government, hold more than 60% of the shares of Huarong Xiangjiang Bank Co., Ltd. in total. This also means that this provincial city commercial bank license has returned to Hunan.

Committed to making local corporate financial institutions bigger and stronger

The establishment of a provincial bank in Hunan did not come out of nowhere. So far, on the official website of the Hunan provincial government, there are still manuscripts about the establishment of Huarong Xiangjiang Bank 12 years ago.

The article points out that in the construction of the financial system in Hunan Province, the development of local corporate banks is relatively lagging behind, and there has been no provincial regional commercial bank of its own. After more than a year, Huarong Xiangjiang Bank was formally established, which marks that Hunan Province has taken a solid step in integrating local financial resources and making local financial institutions bigger and stronger.

After Huarong formally intervened in the reorganization of the Four Banks and One Cooperative, after several negotiations, it finally exchanged the place of registration for control. After the reorganization, the place of registration of Huarong Xiangjiang Bank was located in Hunan.

Today, Hunan has finally ushered in the provincial city commercial bank – Hunan Bank. It is not difficult to foresee that Hunan Bank will usher in new development opportunities when Hunan attaches great importance to finance, promotes the accelerated development of local corporate financial institutions, and strengthens the overall strength of local finance.

Source: Changsha Evening News