“Hunan Bank” is here! It will welcome the new head of the “post-70s”

Huarong Xiangjiang Bank’s renaming proposal was unanimously approved by the shareholders’ meeting, and a new president candidate emerged

On November 14, Huarong Xiangjiang Bank announced on its official website that the bank’s first extraordinary general meeting in 2022 reviewed and approved a number of proposals including changing the bank’s name. The shareholders’ meeting unanimously approved the change of Huarong Xiangjiang Bank Co., Ltd. to Hunan Bank Co., Ltd. After the approval of the banking supervision department, the completion of the relevant industrial and commercial registration changes, and the replacement of the logo and signboard, Hunan will officially welcome the provincial city commercial bank “Hunan Bank”.

■All media reporter Pan Xianxuan

The provincial city commercial bank “Hunan Bank” is coming

Huarong Xiangjiang Bank was established in October 2010. On June 9, 2022, China Huarong, the largest shareholder, announced that it planned to transfer its 3.141 billion shares of Huarong Xiangjiang Bank to a consortium composed of Hunan Caixin Financial Holdings and Central Huijin, accounting for 10% of the bank’s total share capital. 40.53%, and the total transfer price is 11.981 billion yuan.

After the shareholding was undertaken, state-owned shareholders in Hunan Province held a total of 61.32% of the shares, of which Hunan Caixin Financial Holdings held 40.47% of the shares, making it the largest shareholder; the Hunan Provincial Department of Finance held 4.98%; China Huarong no longer held any shares.

At present, the largest local bank in Hunan is Changsha Bank, which is listed on the A-share market. Its largest shareholder is the Changsha Finance Bureau, while the provincial city commercial bank controlled by the Hunan Provincial Finance Department has been absent. As Hunan State-owned Assets obtained the provincial legal person bank license, the process of changing Huarong Xiangjiang Bank to Hunan Bank is progressing one after another, and Hunan is about to welcome the provincial city commercial bank “Hunan Bank”.

New board members unveiled

Huarong Xiangjiang Bank’s first extraordinary general meeting in 2022 also reviewed and approved a number of personnel proposals, which also means that the new board members of Hunan Bank will appear one by one.

The shareholders meeting elected Zhou Hui, Yi Honghai, Wang He, Hu Shenghua and Chen Li as directors of Huarong Xiangjiang Bank Co., Ltd.; elected Wang Xiuhua, Li Fengxiang, Zhang Xiaoxiao and Zhang Wei as the third board of directors of Huarong Xiangjiang Bank Independent directors; the proposal to elect Zhang Yingguang, Yu Lixuan and Song Renfei as non-executive directors of Huarong Xiangjiang Bank Co., Ltd.; the qualifications of the above personnel must be approved by the Hunan Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau.

According to the “Announcement of the Provincial Party Committee Management Cadres Before Appointment” released on September 29 on the WeChat official account of the Organization Department of the Hunan Provincial Party Committee, Zhou Hui intends to serve as the head of the provincial management enterprise. Combined with the personnel proposal of Huarong Xiangjiang Bank, Zhou Hui will serve as the president of Hunan Bank.

According to public information, Zhou Hui is 51 years old. From July 2002 to August 2004, he worked at the Peking University-Shenzhen Stock Exchange Postdoctoral Station, and then briefly taught as an associate professor at the School of Economics and Economics of Zhejiang University of Finance and Economics. At the end of 2004, Zhou Hui served as the assistant to the president of First Venture Securities, and was promoted to vice president the following year; from June 2007, Zhou Hui served as the president of Fortune Securities (now “Caixin Securities”), and concurrently as an executive director, Desheng Futures director, Chairman of Fortune CLSA, and completed postdoctoral research at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Finance Office.

In July 2013, Zhou Hui was transferred to be a member of the Party Group and Deputy Director of the Hunan Provincial Financial Office. After the “office” was changed to a “Bureau”, he continued to serve as a member of the Party Group and Deputy Director of the Hunan Provincial Local Financial Supervision Bureau. ,vice-mayor.

performance

Earned 2.448 billion yuan in the first three quarters of this year

Data shows that since its establishment 12 years ago, Huarong Xiangjiang Bank’s revenue has increased year by year. After breaking through 10 billion yuan for the first time in 2020, it will again exceed 20 billion yuan in 2021. In the first three quarters of 2022, Huarong Xiangjiang Bank achieved operating income of 8.382 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 4.46%; net profit was 2.448 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.9%.

Compared with the 17 A-share listed city commercial banks, Huarong Xiangjiang Bank’s revenue of 21.787 billion yuan in 2021 can rank 6th, but its net profit can only rank 13th, compared with Zhengzhou Bank, Suzhou Bank, Qilu Bank, etc. They are on the same ladder, and the revenues of these three banks are all over 10 billion yuan.

At present, there is only Changsha Bank, an A-share listed bank in Hunan. What is worth looking forward to is that the “14th Five-Year” financial industry development plan of Hunan Province clearly stated that qualified financial institutions such as Huarong Xiangjiang Bank should be supported for listing and financing. In other words, the future of Hunan Bank is also likely to sprint A shares.