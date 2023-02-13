Huatai Securities: Hong Kong stocks have entered a “small headwind period” as a whole, and it is recommended to allocate industries that are recovering



Zhitong Finance APP was informed that Huatai Securities issued a research report stating that the current Hong Kong stock denominator has been basically repaired in place, and the follow-up market momentum depends on the improvement of numerator expectations, and the data improvement may be more obvious in Q2-Q4. Affected by U.S. economic data and the recent hawkish remarks of Fed officials, the U.S. bond market has cooled off the margin of the Fed pivot transaction. Considering that the March FOMC meeting will give a new SEP& is the key falsification time of the pivot transaction within the year, it is expected to be before the end of March Overseas liquidity remains marginally tense, and Hong Kong stocks have entered a “small headwind period.” Suggested configurations for recovery: Hong Kong Internet stocks, medical equipment, catering, food and beverage.

The main views of Huatai Securities are as follows:

Core point of view: Hong Kong stocks have entered a “small headwind period” as a whole, and allocate to industries that are recovering

The bank believes that the current denominator of Hong Kong stocks has basically been repaired in place, and the follow-up market momentum depends on the improvement of numerator expectations, and the data improvement may be more obvious in Q2-Q4. Affected by U.S. economic data and the recent hawkish remarks of Fed officials, the U.S. bond market has cooled off the margin of the Fed pivot transaction. Considering that the March FOMC meeting will give a new SEP& is the key falsification time of the pivot transaction within the year, it is expected to be before the end of March Overseas liquidity remains marginally tense, and Hong Kong stocks have entered a “small headwind period”. The recent turmoil in Sino-US relations has affected the risk appetite of the Hong Kong stock market. However, considering that the previous audit paper issue has ended in stages, it is expected that the incident is only a short-term pulse disturbance and will not affect the medium and long-term trend. Suggested configurations for recovery: Hong Kong Internet stocks, medical equipment, catering, food and beverage.

U.S. bond discount rate: The trend of the U.S. bond interest rate market that trades the Fed’s turn is ushering in a “V”-shaped turn

Affected by data such as US non-farm payrolls, unemployment rate, ISM service industry PMI and recent hawkish remarks by Fed officials, the US bond market has cooled marginally to the Fed pivot transaction. Previously, the core direction of market transactions was “strong recession, weak inflation, loose money”, while the Fed’s wording pointed to “soft landing, structural resilience of inflation, and continued interest rate hikes.” The strong U.S. economic data in January: a) revised the market’s expectations of a “strong recession” in the U.S.; b) the strong job market raised the possibility of continued “inflationary structural resilience”; c) the market’s overly optimistic pivot expectations were restrained . Considering that the new SEP will be given at the FOMC meeting in March & it will be the key falsification time point for pivot transactions within the year, it is expected that overseas liquidity will remain marginally tense before the FOMC meeting at the end of March, Hong Kong stocks will enter a “small headwind period”, but short-term corrections will open Mid-term configuration space.

The economic gap between Europe and the United States indicates that USDX will continue to weaken in the medium term, which is good for Hong Kong stocks

Considering the full-year perspective, the U.S.-European economic gap and inflation gap → the U.S.-European interest rate differential (the ECB decided to raise interest rates by 50bp in March, and may continue to raise interest rates in May) → the transmission chain of the U.S. dollar index may continue to put pressure on the U.S. dollar index. So far this summer, there is still pressure to weaken the trend. The U.S. dollar index is still positive for Hong Kong stocks in the medium term. The follow-up trend needs to be further observed based on high-frequency economic data from the United States and Europe.

On the capital side: the southward adjustment of positions may be coming to an end, and active foreign capital continues to pour in

From the perspective of funds, the south direction turned to inflow last week (about 680 million). The outflow in the first week after the Spring Festival was about 15 billion. Data verification; In terms of foreign capital, according to EPFR data, active foreign capital still maintained a net inflow to Hong Kong stocks (for 5 consecutive weeks), while passive foreign capital turned to a net outflow of Hong Kong stocks last week (259 million US dollars). Regarding passive foreign capital, it is speculated that the outflow is mainly due to the marginal strengthening of the US dollar index and the passive reduction of Hong Kong stocks. The follow-up trend of this part of funds still needs to pay attention to the US dollar index; as for active foreign capital, the core reason for the current allocation to China is China’s recovery (credit→consumption & real estate) ), the good start of credit in January may enhance the confidence of active foreign capital allocation of Chinese assets, but the core of the follow-up trend still depends on the real estate data from now to March.

Allocate industries that are recovering, and pay attention to the spread of hot topics

The bank recommends paying attention to the overall recovery trend of the economy: Internet games (the year-on-year decline in China Mobile’s game revenue continued to narrow to -24.9% in December, and the number of domestic game approvals continued to remain high recently (88 in January and 87 in February)) , medical devices (December Tmall medical device sales increased significantly year-on-year (+203.1%)), food and beverage (December alcohol sales increased by 6.93% year-on-year), catering (subway passenger traffic increased by 53.8% from the end of January, After the Spring Festival alignment, it also returned to the seasonal level of previous years, and the offline economic recovery was obvious) sector. In addition, considering that the overall economic data is in a vacuum (except for social financing) in the near future, the market style or favorable theme investment before the real estate market has a clear trend, pay attention to the recent hot topics (such as ChatGPT) leading (Hong Kong stock Internet) and related hot diffusion targets.

risk warning:The recovery of the domestic economy is not as good as expected; the Fed’s water collection has exceeded expectations.