Huawei: 5G provider from China – Huawei and ZTE declared a security risk for the EU

DThe European Commission has classified the Chinese telecommunications companies Huawei and ZTE as a risk to the security of the EU. Both companies pose “indeed significantly higher risks” than other providers of 5G network services, the Commission said in Brussels on Thursday. According to its own statements, the authority will therefore no longer use the services of the two companies in the future.

also read China-js.jpg” data-srcset=”https://img.welt.de/img/incoming/mobile244325121/4602501927-ci102l-w120/DWO-Teaser-Chips-NL-China-js.jpg 1.0x” media=”(min-width: 600px)”> China-js.jpg” data-srcset=”https://img.welt.de/img/incoming/mobile244325121/4602501927-ci102l-w160/DWO-Teaser-Chips-NL-China-js.jpg 1.0x”>

EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton also called on the 27 EU states and telecommunications companies to refrain from using equipment from the two manufacturers in their own networks. “We cannot afford to maintain dependencies that can be used as weapons against our common interests,” Breton told reporters. This would “pose too great a risk to our common security,” he added.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Kick-off” is WELT’s daily news podcast. The most important topic analyzed by WELT editors and the dates of the day. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts or directly by RSS-Feed.