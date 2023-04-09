Home Business Huawei: Agree that Nokia has no willingness to sell shares and may jointly operate TD TECH with New Oriental New Materials
Business

Huawei: Agree that Nokia has no willingness to sell shares and may jointly operate TD TECH with New Oriental New Materials

Securities Times News, Huawei issued a statement on the evening of April 9, stating that, as a shareholder of TD TECH HOLDING LIMITED (hereinafter referred to as “TD TECH”), it is targeting New Oriental New Materials Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “New Oriental New Materials”) to acquire Nokia Solutions and Networks Gmbh&Co.KG (hereinafter referred to as “Nokia”) holds TD TECH shares, solemnly declare as follows:

First, the joint venture operation of TD TECH between the company and Nokia is based on the strategic cooperation between the two parties, the technical strength of both parties, and the global sales and service capabilities;

Second, the company agrees with Nokia’s sale of equity, but the purchaser must have the same strategic capabilities to have the basis for continuing the existing cooperation. The company does not have any intention or possibility to jointly operate TD TECH with New Oriental New Materials;

Third, the company is assessing the relevant situation and has the right to take follow-up measures, including but not limited to exercising the right of first refusal, selling all shares and withdrawing, and terminating the relevant technology authorization to TD TECH and its subsidiaries;

Fourth, the company expects shareholders with strategic value to jointly support the continued development of TD TECH.

