On August 28, Huawei and 30,000 ecological partners jointly launched the country’s first 828 “B2B Enterprise Festival” based on digital empowerment.
Lu Yong, Senior Vice President of Huawei and President of China Region Department, said at the launching ceremony that there are two key points for making small and medium-sized enterprises keep up with the pace of digital transformation and truly solve their problems: First, let them There are better business opportunities, and the second is to help them reduce costs and increase efficiency. This is the original intention of Huawei and ecological partners to create the 828 B2B Enterprise Festival.
“828 B2B Enterprise Festival is not only a communication and empowerment platform for enterprises’ digital innovation and development, but also the first festival that belongs to enterprises themselves. On the one hand, excellent enterprises and excellent products can be seen by more demanders; It also allows the majority of small and medium-sized enterprises to get more and better products and services.” Lu Yong said.
Tens of thousands of preferential products and 300 preferential policies to reduce the digital cost of enterprises
As an important support for expanding employment, improving people’s livelihood and stabilizing the economy, digital transformation has become a “required course” for small and medium-sized enterprises in the process of moving towards high-quality development. However, most of the small and medium-sized enterprises are faced with the dilemma of “dare not to transfer, will not transfer”, and are trapped in a series of problems such as funds, technology and talents.
In response to the above problems, the festival will focus on the six major values that enterprises focus on, including business opportunity promotion, superior product discounts, technological innovation, brand enhancement, experience sharing, and talent development, focusing on specialization and innovation, SME bailouts, enterprise start-ups, and Chinese enterprises. Four major scenarios, including going to sea, start operations.
During the festival, HUAWEI CLOUD and its ecological partners will provide more than 10,000 products and release more than 100 new products, covering multiple digital scenarios such as corporate office, financial management, security services, intelligent manufacturing, and data processing.
There are both excellent products and discounts. Taking Huawei Cloud as an example, more than 2,000 products, the petal engine and service account resources of Huawei’s terminal cloud service will be provided to enterprises with special discounts, subsidies, and discounts to reduce their one-time investment in digitalization. cost.
In addition to providing preferential subsidies for products, Huawei and its partners also have ecological development funds and more than 300 preferential policies. Among them, special support packages are provided for specialization, specialization, rescue of small and medium-sized enterprises, enterprise start-ups, and key scenarios of Chinese enterprises going overseas, including specific product and service packages, digital transformation consulting, experience sharing, talent empowerment, up to one million levels subsidy for cloud migration, etc.
80 cities and thousands of events provide face-to-face relief for companies
When talking about specific supportive actions for SMEs, Zhang Xiuzheng, Vice President of Huawei China and President of Huawei Cloud China, said that there are essential differences between the consumer Internet and the industrial Internet. To C’s consumer Internet can achieve a closed business loop through a purely online approach. However, it is very difficult for To B’s industrial Internet to achieve a closed-loop business online. It must sink into factories, factories, offices, and work scenarios, and must combine online and offline methods to serve the majority of enterprises.
Therefore, Huawei has linked 30,000 partners covering more than 300 cities and more than 2,000 districts and counties across the country. During the 828 B2B Enterprise Festival, more than 1,000 online and offline events will be held in more than 80 cities across the country, focusing on The three series of activities are “deeply cultivating the industry”, “specializing and specializing in new” and “entering Huawei”.
At the same time, based on more than 150 enabling cloud innovation centers across the country, Huawei will join forces with ecological partners to support local enterprises in their digital transformation.
It is understood that the month-long 828 B2B Enterprise Festival from August 28th to September 28th will set up four thematic weeks: New Product Release Week, Business Opportunity Promotion Week, Technology Innovation Week and Experience Sharing Week.
Taking Technology Innovation Week as an example, HUAWEI CLOUD will provide an ecological development fund, a support plan for technical partners, and continue to invest in the areas of solution co-creation, developer empowerment, and talent ecology to help developers and SMEs accelerate innovation . At the same time, the Enterprise Festival also advocates that large-scale technology companies open up their own technology ecosystems, so as to better form a technological innovation industry ecosystem and meet the needs of customers in the field of innovation and digitalization.
The Experience Sharing Week unites large enterprises with experience and resources to pass on experience through a combination of online and offline methods, and organize mutual visits between small and medium-sized enterprises to help enterprises better cope with digitalization. complex practice questions.
30,000 partners gather together to form a tower to promote the high-quality development of enterprises
The co-sponsors of the 828 B2B Enterprise Festival are Chinasoft International, iSoftStone, Vishijiajie, Digital China, Tuowei Information, Saiyi Information, Kingdee, UFIDA, and the co-organizers are Mingyuan Cloud, Oudian Cloud, Heihu Technology, Yifang Information, Teamsun, Beiming Software, Anchang Network, etc.
At the launching ceremony, the above-mentioned companies indicated that they would launch more preferential products and policies during the festival, and launched a series of specific measures to empower small and medium-sized enterprises from business opportunities, technology, capital, brand, management, talents, etc. business, driving its digital development.
In the opinion of Chen Yuhong, Chairman and CEO of Chinasoft International, the 828 B2B Enterprise Festival is a festival that came into being. “We have the same consensus with Huawei that dynamic small and medium-sized enterprises are an important guarantee for my country’s economic resilience. Chinasoft International and Huawei also has the responsibility and obligation to help tens of millions of small and medium-sized enterprises in China get on the fast train of informatization by leveraging its advantages in IT services, and empower enterprises to grow rapidly through digitalization.”
“We hope to combine our capabilities and models with the industry to empower industry upgrades and corporate capabilities. In terms of product creation, we will work with Huawei and ecological partners to create products that truly solve problems. We hope that in the future, all small and medium-sized enterprises in China will Enterprises can become the beneficiaries of the 828 B2B Enterprise Festival.” said Li Xinyu, chairman of Topway Information.
Zhang Chengkang, Chairman and CEO of Saiyi Information, said, “The 828 B2B Enterprise Festival is just a starting point. In the future, Saiyi will continue to use more than ten years of experience in more than 20 key industries in the manufacturing industry to form good solutions and develop good software. Products and platforms support the development of enterprises, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, and help China‘s manufacturing industry develop better, stronger and more powerfully.”
"We call on more companies to participate and turn it into a festival and platform to help small and medium-sized enterprises in their digital transformation. Gathering sand into a tower and gathering firewood, we hope to gather everyone's strength to help more small and medium-sized enterprises benefit from the digital world. , to achieve good business and become a good enterprise in the 828 B2B Enterprise Festival." Lu Yong said.
