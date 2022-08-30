Original title: Huawei and 30,000 partners jointly launched the 828 B2B Enterprise Festival

On August 28, Huawei and 30,000 ecological partners jointly launched the country’s first 828 “B2B Enterprise Festival” based on digital empowerment.

Lu Yong, Senior Vice President of Huawei and President of China Region Department, said at the launching ceremony that there are two key points for making small and medium-sized enterprises keep up with the pace of digital transformation and truly solve their problems: First, let them There are better business opportunities, and the second is to help them reduce costs and increase efficiency. This is the original intention of Huawei and ecological partners to create the 828 B2B Enterprise Festival.

“828 B2B Enterprise Festival is not only a communication and empowerment platform for enterprises’ digital innovation and development, but also the first festival that belongs to enterprises themselves. On the one hand, excellent enterprises and excellent products can be seen by more demanders; It also allows the majority of small and medium-sized enterprises to get more and better products and services.” Lu Yong said.

Tens of thousands of preferential products and 300 preferential policies to reduce the digital cost of enterprises

As an important support for expanding employment, improving people’s livelihood and stabilizing the economy, digital transformation has become a “required course” for small and medium-sized enterprises in the process of moving towards high-quality development. However, most of the small and medium-sized enterprises are faced with the dilemma of “dare not to transfer, will not transfer”, and are trapped in a series of problems such as funds, technology and talents.

In response to the above problems, the festival will focus on the six major values ​​that enterprises focus on, including business opportunity promotion, superior product discounts, technological innovation, brand enhancement, experience sharing, and talent development, focusing on specialization and innovation, SME bailouts, enterprise start-ups, and Chinese enterprises. Four major scenarios, including going to sea, start operations.

During the festival, HUAWEI CLOUD and its ecological partners will provide more than 10,000 products and release more than 100 new products, covering multiple digital scenarios such as corporate office, financial management, security services, intelligent manufacturing, and data processing.

There are both excellent products and discounts. Taking Huawei Cloud as an example, more than 2,000 products, the petal engine and service account resources of Huawei’s terminal cloud service will be provided to enterprises with special discounts, subsidies, and discounts to reduce their one-time investment in digitalization. cost.

In addition to providing preferential subsidies for products, Huawei and its partners also have ecological development funds and more than 300 preferential policies. Among them, special support packages are provided for specialization, specialization, rescue of small and medium-sized enterprises, enterprise start-ups, and key scenarios of Chinese enterprises going overseas, including specific product and service packages, digital transformation consulting, experience sharing, talent empowerment, up to one million levels subsidy for cloud migration, etc.

80 cities and thousands of events provide face-to-face relief for companies

When talking about specific supportive actions for SMEs, Zhang Xiuzheng, Vice President of Huawei China and President of Huawei Cloud China, said that there are essential differences between the consumer Internet and the industrial Internet. To C’s consumer Internet can achieve a closed business loop through a purely online approach. However, it is very difficult for To B’s industrial Internet to achieve a closed-loop business online. It must sink into factories, factories, offices, and work scenarios, and must combine online and offline methods to serve the majority of enterprises.

