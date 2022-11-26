Home Business Huawei and Zte in the sights, new stop from the US
Business

Huawei and Zte in the sights, new stop from the US

by admin
Huawei and Zte in the sights, new stop from the US

ServiceThe ban on the big Chinese telecommunications companies

Bipartisan vote by the Authority on telecommunications. New authorizations for sales and imports blocked: «It is an unacceptable risk»

by Marco Valsania

New crackdown by the Biden administration against the big Chinese telecom brands, accused of endangering the national security of the United States. The Federal Communications Commission, the American authority in the sector, has definitively approved a regulation that defines the technologies of the companies in the crosshairs, starting with Huawei Technologies and Zte, as an “unacceptable risk”. And it blocks new authorizations for sales and imports into the US by the protagonists in the…

See also  Two vice presidents of Chinese real estate company Tahoe Group's debt crisis were taken away | Huang Qisen | Huang Xi | Lin Wenhua

You may also like

Apple and Google want to delist Twitter Musk:...

Weekly Commentary: The hawkish interest rate hike dissipates!The...

Enter semiconductors! The 76-year-old soul of TSMC joins...

New shock for the Silk-Faw supercar, manager Katia...

“Exploring and establishing a valuation system with Chinese...

Huawei announces new patents related to EUV lithography...

Tesla, Hyundai and other cars recalled for potential...

Freight transport by rail, 3,000 train drivers are...

The personal pension system was launched and implemented...

Tesla, Hyundai and other vehicles have been recalled...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy