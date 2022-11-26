Listen to the audio version of the article

New crackdown by the Biden administration against the big Chinese telecom brands, accused of endangering the national security of the United States. The Federal Communications Commission, the American authority in the sector, has definitively approved a regulation that defines the technologies of the companies in the crosshairs, starting with Huawei Technologies and Zte, as an “unacceptable risk”. And it blocks new authorizations for sales and imports into the US by the protagonists in the…