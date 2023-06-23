Huawei, Baidu and other AI large-scale model manufacturers frequently push smart cockpit products!A list of listed companies benefiting from the industrial chain_Oriental Fortune Network

Baidu Apollo car intelligence business last monthDemonstrate the exploration results of a new generation of AI smart cabins based on the Wenxin large model.According to reports, the Xiaodu in-vehicle voice SDK has been mass-produced on 134 models of 31 car brands including BYD, Geely, Jikrypton, Ford, and Lincoln, with a total of more than 7 million vehicles installed.

Huang Leping, an analyst at Huatai Securities, pointed out in a research report on April 25 that, judging from the Shanghai Auto Show,Due to the high cost performance of smart cockpit configuration, it has become one of the core competition points of car companieswith the large-scale installation of cockpit hardware, new forces such as Wei Xiaoli, Lantu, and Jihu have begun to focus on multi-modal interaction in the cockpit, creating intelligent and differentiated experiences through integrated voice/gesture/touch.

During the auto show,SenseTime, Huawei and other manufacturers with large models have successively launched smart cockpit productsHuang Leping believes that the implementation of AI large models will accelerate the upgrade of empowered cockpit voice assistants to “AI smart housekeepers”,It is expected to promote the arrival of the era of active human-computer interaction in the cockpit。

In addition, at the Chuangda Technology Conference,The company released Chuangda Rubik’s cube Rubik large-scale model series products and solutions.The large model has been cooperated with the customers of the car factory and has been applied in the voice assistant and 3D graphics of the smart cockpit. At the same time, the ThunderSoft vehicle operating system for central computing will also be built based on the advanced technology of the large model.Realize innovative AI human-computer interaction.

In addition to Chuangda, many A-share listed companies such as Huayang Group, Crystal Optoelectronics, Archermind Technology, Intream Technology, Guangyang Technology, Mankun Technology and other A-share listed companies responded to the relevant layout of the smart cockpit on the interactive platform, as follows:

According to Gaogong Intelligent Automobile Research Institute, 7.9505 million vehicles equipped with smart digital cockpits (large screen + voice + Internet of Vehicles + OTA) will be delivered as standard equipment in mid-2022, with a loading rate of 39.89%.There is still room for higher penetration. In terms of market size, according to the forecast of IHS Markit,The global smart cockpit market will grow from US$42 billion in 2021 to US$68.1 billion in 20302022-2030 CAGR is 5.52%.

IHS predicts that the growth rate of the domestic smart cockpit market will lead the world,The domestic scale is expected to increase from US$9.9 billion in 2021 to US$24.7 billion in 2030,From 2022 to 2030, the CAGR is 10.69%, and the global share of my country’s smart cockpit scale will rise from about 24% in 2021 to 36% in 2030.

Smart cockpit is generally defined as an intelligent service system or an intelligent mobile space, which generally consists of hardware (instrument panel, central control navigation, HUD, streaming media rearview mirror, etc.), software (operating system), human-computer interaction (voice recognition, face recognition, touch recognition) three logical parts.

According to Huaan Securities Hu Yang’s research report on April 3,The smart cockpit is becoming more and more important under the trend of today’s car intelligenceOn the one hand, it is because the smart cockpit can provide users with a sense of accomplishment in a personalized experience. On the other hand, due to the high threshold of autonomous driving technology, it will take time to solve it.The smart cockpit has become the best entry point for product differentiation.

There are many targets in the 100 billion market segment of the smart cockpit that are expected to benefit.With the development of automobile intelligence, the functions of the smart cockpit will also become more diverse, driving subdivision competitions including hardware PCB, vehicle display, domain controller, cockpit chip, and human-vehicle interaction functions such as optics and acoustics. Road develops rapidly. Huaan Securities organizes the investment proposal targets as follows:

Vehicle PCB: Jingwang Electronics, World Games Circuit, Eaton Electronics, Shanghai Electric Power Co., Ltd.

car display: Shentianma A, BOE A, Changxin Technology, Sanlipu

domain controller: Desay SV, Joyson Electronics, Jingwei Hengrun, MeiG Intelligent, Luxshare Precision

Cockpit chip: Fullhan Micro, Rockchip, Amlogic, Allwinner

cockpit optics: Sunny Optical Technology, Lianchuang Electronics, Hikvision, Liding Optoelectronics, Yutong Optics, Weir, Smartway, Huayang Group, United Optoelectronics, OFILM, Crystal Optoelectronics

cabin acoustics: Shangsheng Electronics, HKUST Xunfei, Gongda Electroacoustics

In addition, Huatai Securities pointed out that under the ecological development of the smart cockpit model,Software layer companies with large models and machine vision technology layouts are also expected to benefit.It is recommended to pay attention to the subsequent landing of the large cockpit model and the time point when it has large-scale capabilities. Companies in the industrial chain include: SenseTime, Baidu, Orbi Zhongguang, ArcSoft Technology, etc.

According to incomplete statistics from the Financial Associated Press, in addition to the above-mentioned companies, A-share listed companies involved in the smart cockpit business also include Danghong Technology, Desay SV, Tianmai Technology, NavInfo, Fullhan Micro, etc. The details are as follows:

It is worth noting that although the smart cockpit offers unlimited possibilities for the future of autonomous driving, there are still some challenges in the process of realizing the smart cockpit. At present, although the various technologies required for the smart cockpit already exist,But its stability, reliability and security still need to be further improved.At the same time, the cost of smart cockpits is still relatively high, mainly due to the use of a large number of high-priced components such as sensors, cameras, and computing equipment.

Original title: Huawei, Baidu and other AI large-scale model manufacturers frequently push smart cockpit products!List of listed companies benefiting from the industrial chain

