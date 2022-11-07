Source title: Huawei Developer Conference 2022: A more innovative Hongmeng opens up new opportunities for the future world

Huawei Developer Conference 2022 (Together) kicked off in Huxi Village, Songshan, Dongguan. Huawei continues to optimize the underlying technologies, and carries out in-depth innovations and changes in areas such as distributed energy-based hyperterminals, original service card experience, AI multi-modal interaction, and intention-aware active services to achieve “everything is a service”. , all things can be shared”. Open up new traffic, new entrances, and new opportunities for developers and partners in a world where everything is connected. At this conference, He Gang, COO of Huawei Terminal BG and President of the Marketing and Sales Service Department, introduced that HarmonyOS’ innovative capabilities covering distributed capabilities, atomic services, AI, maps, audio and video, privacy and security have been upgraded again, which not only provides consumers with It provides an innovative experience, and is also open to all developers to facilitate efficient development and create more possibilities. “In the past 4 years, we have been chasing the stars and chasing the moon, and we have witnessed the growth of Hongmeng with the developers. The future of the Hongmeng world has never been so clear, and we hope that more ecological partners will join us and jointly create an easy-to-use, commonly used and loved Hongmeng ecosystem. .” Revolutionary atomized service, lightweight universal card realizes service circulation In the era when everything is a service, the user’s usage status has changed from looking for applications to looking for services. Hongmeng atomization service changes the way of service access and distribution, so that the services required by users are presented in the most suitable way at the most suitable time and place. HarmonyOS is connected through distributed devices in all scenarios, and based on the same HUAWEI ID, the universal card is used to realize service flow on different Harmony devices. The division and integration of atomized services breaks the boundaries of APPs and brings new traffic; while distributed collaboration allows everything to be shared and breaks the boundaries of devices. Different from the applet, the universal card can display the key information of the service, and the information that is refreshed in real time and dynamically changed is clear at a glance. Hongmeng system also provides more than 30 distribution portals, including negative one screen, desktop, Xiaoyi suggestion, Xiaoyi voice, smart search, etc., bringing stronger service distribution and reach, satisfying users’ different status and usage of services. Scenes. For developers, due to the characteristics of code sharing, the content can be conveniently presented in the card without repeated development, which reduces the development cost. As the first batch of partners of Hongmeng, Sina Group has successively released the Hongmeng version of its Weibo, Sina News and other products, and has more than 25 Hongmeng atomization service cards on the shelves and under development. Sina platform’s customer acquisition and customer acquisition efficiency have brought new growth space for users’ continuous activity and in-depth conversion. Huawei and Alipay are exploring more possibilities for atomic services based on HarmonyOS. Users will soon experience an atomized service card that can directly access Alipay life payment through smart search, and complete online payment directly; in the future, convenient services such as medical insurance inquiry, provident fund inquiry, nucleic acid point inquiry and active intelligence based on smart location cards will also be launched. Recommended service. Not only that, users will also enjoy the rich car and life services brought by the Alipay in-vehicle service card in the form of atomized cards on the car machine, such as refueling and charging, parking payment, express delivery reminders, etc. Leading all-scenario AI capabilities, simplifying all operations At this conference, Huawei AI continued to evolve in technologies such as computer vision, personalized scene recommendation, multi-modal fusion perception, knowledge graphs, and natural language processing, enabling users to perform video editing, reading, information browsing, searching, and voice assistants. The experience in the scene is more convenient. For example, the system can intelligently extract wonderful moments from the massive video clips in the album, and quickly form a film in the petal clip. The HMS Core video editing service has opened this technology to developers. What happened when Shuijingfang announced the termination of the sauce and wine joint venture project?丨Information Focus Huawei also newly launched the world‘s first multilingual authoritative knowledge retrieval generation model – WebBrain, through the retrieval enhancement technology RAG and natural language generation technology NLG to achieve end-to-end authoritative knowledge search and generation, which can be widely used in knowledge insight assistants, search Q&A , assisted reading and other scenarios, and can be retrieved on multiple language websites and directly translated into the language answers needed by users. Huawei Reading integrates WebBrain, which can intelligently search in the terminal in real time, provide users with knowledge in a certain logical structure, and assist in reading. The reading assistant function using this technology will be launched in the first half of next year. The combination of AI-based intent search and Xiaoyi makes Xiaoyi smarter. We just need to ask Xiaoyi to get one-stop service advice. Xiaoyi can accurately understand users’ complex intentions through the fusion perception of hundreds of labels and features such as user preferences, devices, events, locations, and tasks, and accurately recommend related services for users. Users can also select the search results, select the required service, and save it as a service guide that can be viewed and shared. New map technology, not only high precision This time, Huawei also launched a 3D real-life map. With 2,500 photos, it only takes 30 minutes to quickly build a 5-square-kilometer ultra-fine digital world. The efficiency is increased by 100 times, and an amazing real-life 3D version is displayed on the spot. Dongguan Xiliu Beipo Village map, you can see it when you open Petal. Huawei will also open up the HMS Core 3D Engine technology to quickly realize high-precision cloud real-time rendering of large scenes, including real-time light tracking, volumetric clouds and fog, etc., which can only dynamically display real-time sunlight and shadow changes throughout the day, and can also simulate sparkling lake surfaces. Scenes and weather effects such as rain and snow can also be simulated with high realism. Ultra-clear audio and video experience does not need to wait, the future has come Today, there are many types of smart devices, but very few are outstanding in audio and video experience. Faced with multi-dimensional challenges such as sound, frame rate, color, and dynamic range, Huawei actively participates in the formulation of HDR Vivid and Audio Vivid standards and products. Experience practice. HDR Vivid technology can clearly display the light and dark parts of the picture, and there will be no overexposure of highlights and blurred vision in dark places. The HDR Vivid content ecosystem is booming, with more than 15,000 hours of online video content, not only available for viewing on Huawei smart screens, but now the entire process of HDR Vivid video production can be completed through a mobile phone, allowing users to express their creativity anytime, anywhere. Bringing the ultra-high-definition visual experience to the mobile phone. The world‘s first audio codec standard based on AI technology, Audio Vivid, was also used in CCTV’s Mid-Autumn Festival Gala, bringing users immersive listening enjoyment. Based on the Audio Vivid standard, Huawei brings a high-definition spatial audio experience, providing a more three-dimensional spatial presence. In the future, the high-definition spatial audio experience will be “on the bus”, and different seats can be adjusted adaptively, making travel more comfortable. Hongmeng Ecology is an innovative ecology, with “everything serves, everything can be shared” to bring more growth opportunities to partners and show more creativity in a world where everything is connected; Come for more imagination.

