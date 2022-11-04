Home Business Huawei Developer Conference 2022 will be held to accelerate the promotion of Hongmeng application ecology_Capability_Service_Map
Original title: Huawei Developer Conference 2022 will be held to accelerate the promotion of Hongmeng application ecology

The picture shows the scene of Huawei Developer Conference 2022.Photo courtesy of Huawei

China News Service, Dongguan, November 4th (Zheng Xiaohong and Zhu Zuying) Huawei Developer Conference 2022 (Together) opened on the 4th in Songshan Lake, Dongguan, Guangdong. At the scene, Huawei brought innovative technological achievements such as distributed capabilities, atomic services, AI, maps, audio and video, privacy and security, innovative experiences in five scenarios, and new open capabilities. At the same time, based on the declarative development system, the Hongmeng development kit was released to comprehensively accelerate the promotion of the Hongmeng application ecosystem.

Yu Chengdong, executive director of Huawei, CEO of Terminal BG, and CEO of Smart Car Solutions BU, said at the meeting that as of now, the number of Huawei devices equipped with HarmonyOS has reached 320 million, an increase of 113% over the same period last year; Hongmeng Zhilian product shipments Over 250 million units, an increase of 212% over the same period last year.

It is reported that HarmonyOS’s leading full-scene AI capabilities can comprehensively improve experiences such as video editing, reading, and voice assistants, making it easier to acquire knowledge and services. The world‘s first multilingual authoritative knowledge retrieval and generation model, WebBrain, released this time, can realize end-to-end authoritative knowledge search and generation, making reading and searching for questions and answers an easy task.

In terms of map capabilities, Huawei has launched a new 3D live map. With 2,500 photos, it can quickly build a 5-square-kilometer ultra-fine digital world in just 30 minutes. At the same time, a live 3D version of the Dongguan Xiliu Beipo Village map is displayed on site.

In addition, Huawei will open up three accessibility capabilities, including natural language interaction capabilities for hearing-impaired applications, computational vision capabilities for visually impaired applications, and elderly care capabilities for aging-friendly applications. Among them, Huawei’s SignPal Kit, which has been fully applied in deaf school teaching, daily communication and other scenarios this year, is also included in the ability to empower hearing-impaired applications and is open to developers. (Finish)Return to Sohu, see more


