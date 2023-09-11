Huawei Executive Urges Users to Follow Flight Safety Regulations Amid Concerns of Satellite Phone Usage on Airplanes

Huawei Executive Warns Against Using Satellite Phones on Airplanes

September 11, 2023 – In a recent statement, Huawei executive Bruce Lee expressed concern over the use of Huawei satellite phones on airplanes, citing a violation of flight safety regulations. Lee urged users to turn on airplane mode during flights to comply with established rules and regulations.

The warning comes in response to an increasing number of users who have successfully made satellite phone calls using Huawei’s latest flagship device, the Mate 60 Pro, while aboard airplanes at altitudes of 10,000 meters. Some users have even posted videos documenting their experiences with the feature.

Satellite phones operate on a satellite communication system, transmitting information through satellite relays. These phones are primarily designed to provide communication services in areas where traditional terrestrial networks are unavailable.

Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro and Mate 60 Pro+ models are the first devices from the company to offer built-in satellite phone functionality. With the support of corresponding services from network operators, users can make calls without relying on traditional base station signals.

However, Bruce Lee, CTO of Huawei Terminal BG, highlighted the importance of adhering to aviation regulations in a recent Weibo post. He stated, “Recently, some users have used the satellite phone function of the Mate 60 Pro to make calls and record videos during civilian aircraft flights. This is a violation of relevant laws and flight safety regulations. Please remember to turn on flight mode and comply with various flight safety regulations.”

The use of mobile devices during flights has always been a contentious issue due to concerns surrounding potential interference with aircraft systems. To mitigate these risks, aviation authorities require passengers to switch their devices to airplane mode or turn them off completely for the duration of the flight.

As the release of Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro garners attention, the company acknowledges the need for users to exercise caution and abide by the established safety regulations. Compliance with flight safety measures ensures the well-being of all passengers and maintains the integrity of aviation operations.

