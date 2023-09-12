Huawei Executives Call for Compliance with Flight Safety Regulations Amidst Controversy Over Satellite Phone Use on Planes

Huawei Satellite Phone Usage on Plane Raises Concerns About Flight Safety Regulations

In a recent incident, a passenger aboard a plane used a Huawei mobile phone to make a satellite call, raising concerns about flight safety regulations. The passenger turned on the satellite phone function of the Huawei Mate60 while the plane was flying above the clouds. The call was connected, and the passenger recorded a video to test the functionality. The video quickly went viral on the internet, sparking heated discussions among netizens.

Many users expressed their support for the satellite phone feature, highlighting its potential benefits in emergency situations or when communication is otherwise cut off. However, others raised concerns about the legality of such usage on an airplane.

The passenger who made the call explained that he was testing the phone in the uninhabited area of the Hami Sea Channel in Xinjiang. He wanted to verify if the phone could be used to contact relatives in case of an emergency during a flight. He emphasized that he had no intention of encouraging others to repeat the act and reminded everyone to abide by laws and regulations.

In response to the incident, Huawei Terminal BG CTO Bruce Lee urged users to comply with flight safety regulations. He stated that using the satellite phone function during a flight violates relevant regulations, and users should remember to activate flight mode and adhere to these rules. A staff member from the airline company on which the passenger traveled acknowledged the lack of specific knowledge about satellite phones but highlighted the general practice of instructing passengers to switch off their mobile phones during flights for safety reasons.

While the “Civil Aviation Law of the People’s Republic of China” addresses the illegal use of mobile phones that interfere with aviation safety and order, it does not currently have provisions specifically regulating the use of mobile satellite phones. Article 88 of the amended law emphasizes that any unit or individual must not interfere with the normal use of specialized civil aviation radio frequencies.

Amidst the discussions surrounding this incident, many netizens have taken the opportunity to conduct their own tests of Huawei’s satellite phone capabilities. Some have tested the phone in secluded areas such as the vast sea, deep mountains, and old forests. Results varied, with some reporting success in establishing satellite connections in remote locations, while others faced challenges due to unstable signals.

As this incident highlights the potential ramifications of using satellite phones on a flight, it is crucial for passengers to prioritize flight safety regulations. Huawei’s executives have emphasized the need for compliance, and it is advised that users refrain from testing satellite phone functionalities during flights.

