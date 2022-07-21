New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





Huawei Hongmeng HarmonyOS 3.0 has been officially announced to be released on July 27, and the developer beta version has been pushed. This version continues the full-scene smart experience and brings comprehensive improvements in interaction design, multi-device interconnection, performance, and user care.

According to the news from the previous Weibo pollen super talk host @OU Shi Xiaojian, Hongmeng HarmonyOS 3.0 will start the first batch of pushes on July 27, including 9 models. The second batch will be launched in early August, including 13 models.

According to reports, the first batch of models to be launched on July 27 include:

The second batch of models in early August includes:

HUAWEI Mate 40E Pro

HUAWEI Mate 40E

HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro

HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro 5G

HUAWEI Mate 30E Pro 5G

HUAWEI Mate 30 RS

HUAWEI Mate 30

HUAWEI Mate 30 5G

HUAWEI P50E

HUAWEI P40

HUAWEI P40 Pro

HUAWEI P40 Pro+

HUAWEI P40 (4G)

The blogger @OU Shi Xiaojian said that the upgrade of Hongmeng HarmonyOS 3.0 will be directly pushed to upgrade early adopters, and the Honor brand model will be pushed in mid-August, but it is still uncertain.

As can be seen from another leaked picture, Huawei Hongmeng HarmonyOS 3.0 is expected to support “multi-device communication sharing”. After opening, you can use nearby devices logged in with the same Huawei account to share the local network to surf the Internet, assist the local machine to make calls, send and receive text messages Wait.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to Hongmeng HarmonyOS 3.0, Huawei will also bring a series of new products, such as the first smart screen equipped with Hongmeng 3.0 system, color printer PixLab V1, MateBook X Pro laptop, 2022 Huawei MatePad Pro 11-inch Tablet PC, FreeBuds Pro 2 wireless Bluetooth headset, etc.



