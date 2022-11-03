Source Title: Huawei Holds Pocket S and All-Scenario New Product Launch Conference, Smart Experience Continues to Upgrade

On November 2, 2022, Huawei held the Huawei Pocket S and full-scene new product launch conference in Shenzhen. The new flagship small folding Huawei Pocket S was officially released. At the same time, Huawei’s new form of replaceable shell watch Huawei WATCH GT Cyber, the new Huawei all-in-one machine MateStation X, the new generation of Huawei Smart Screen V, and the whole house smart 3.0 and many other full-scene new products were unveiled. At the same time, the exclusive universal card, the exclusive rights package of Huawei Wallet, the self-made image of the Huawei account and the petal clip have also brought new upgrades. Huawei’s new flagship small folding Huawei Pocket S The universal card external screen of Huawei Pocket S covers information, travel, life, entertainment and other services. You can see various service statuses on the external screen without opening the phone, eliminating the need for cumbersome operations. You only need to unlock the external screen, you can easily grasp the information of “Ele.me” takeaway orders; you can also record the amount of water you drink with one key on the external screen, shorten the recording path, and quickly develop a healthy drinking state; click “Xunfei Heard” on the external screen, One-click to start/save the recording. When the external screen turns to the internal screen, it provides the function of floating subtitles, and browsing the recording content does not affect the use of other functions. Through the unique external screen of Huawei Pocket S, Huawei Wallet supports the direct use of smart flash cards such as smart car keys, smart door lock keys, access cards, traffic cards, luggage keys, etc. and double-click the power button to call up the payment code function. All relevant information is displayed on the external screen. , One-touch automatic recognition, more convenient and fast, can still be used in weak or no network state. Huawei Wallet also cooperates with China UnionPay to provide exclusive rights and benefits packages for Huawei Pocket S users, including card binding, coupons, and instant discounts on payment. It covers Huawei themes, Huawei Video, Huawei Cloud Space, Huawei Music, Huawei Reading and other high-quality applications and national chain stores. For consumption scenarios such as supermarkets/convenience stores, for more details, please go to Huawei Wallet>Life>Huawei Pay Activities section. With the release of HUAWEI Pocket S, the HUAWEI ID self-image has been newly upgraded. Users can take photos or upload pictures to easily create a unique avatar. Users can further adjust the hairstyle, face shape, eyebrows, eyes, nose, lips, beards and other parts of the avatar, and can also change different skin tones and hair colors. A variety of clothing, as well as masks, glasses, watches, bracelets and other accessories are provided for users to match and dress up their unique image. In addition to being displayed on the external screen of Huawei Pocket S, the user-generated avatar can also be set as a dynamic off-screen display of the mobile phone, and can also be displayed as a HUAWEI ID avatar in the App Market, Member Center, Game Center, Huawei Video and other applications. At the same time, users can also use the personalized dynamic expressions generated by this image in the Xiaoyi input method, which is full of fun. See also Home bonus, Confartigianato against a single credit transfer The new portrait beautification function of Petal Editing has been launched in Huawei Pocket S, which complements the portrait cutout function, bringing users a convenient experience of easily creating textured blockbusters. Petal Clip provides five beautification effects for videos including portraits, including skin retouching, face-lifting, whitening, big eyes and bright eyes. The beautification function can intelligently identify and beautify portraits while retaining the high-definition image quality of the original camera. “. In addition to portrait beautification, the portrait cutout function previously launched by Petal Editing has become a “behind-the-scenes expert” for video experts. Eliminate the steps of frame-by-frame modification, and accurately identify single or multiple portraits in the video with one click, to achieve the editing effect of quickly segmenting portraits and objects, so that the video protagonist is no longer limited to a single scene, and the background picture can be easily changed. The update of this feature on the Huawei Pocket S version has higher recognition accuracy for portrait appendages and more accurate real-time segmentation of complex scenes. Huawei’s new form of replaceable watch WATCH GT Cyber: unlocking a new experience of avant-garde dressing With the release of the new Huawei WATCH GT Cyber ​​watch, Huawei’s theme is especially the new SENSE to enjoy the cool series of dials, exploring and interpreting the unique style of the wrist. Drawing inspiration from contemporary popular culture and integrating it into cutting-edge design, Huawei’s theme brings five new styles of dials in “Cyber ​​Party”, “Off-Road Camping”, “Modern Fashion”, “Trendy Players” and “Street Sports” to meet the different scenarios of today’s young people. Unlocking a new experience of avant-garde dressing and fashion, the cool theme design not only satisfies users’ diverse aesthetic imaginations, but also enjoys the unique charm of technology. The new products at this conference have not only been qualitatively improved in hardware, but have also been continuously upgraded in terms of functions and services for the core experience, allowing the smart experience to cover more scenarios.

On November 2, 2022, Huawei held the Huawei Pocket S and full-scene new product launch conference in Shenzhen. The new flagship small folding Huawei Pocket S was officially released. At the same time, Huawei’s new form of replaceable shell watch Huawei WATCH GT Cyber, the new Huawei all-in-one machine MateStation X, the new generation of Huawei Smart Screen V, and the whole house smart 3.0 and many other full-scene new products were unveiled. At the same time, the exclusive universal card, the exclusive rights package of Huawei Wallet, the self-made image of the Huawei account and the petal clip have also brought new upgrades.

Huawei’s new flagship small folding Huawei Pocket S

The universal card external screen of Huawei Pocket S covers information, travel, life, entertainment and other services. You can see various service statuses on the external screen without opening the phone, eliminating the need for cumbersome operations. You only need to unlock the external screen, you can easily grasp the information of “Ele.me” takeaway orders; you can also record the amount of water you drink with one key on the external screen, shorten the recording path, and quickly develop a healthy drinking state; click “Xunfei Heard” on the external screen, One-click to start/save the recording. When the external screen turns to the internal screen, it provides the function of floating subtitles, and browsing the recording content does not affect the use of other functions.

Through the unique external screen of Huawei Pocket S, Huawei Wallet supports the direct use of smart flash cards such as smart car keys, smart door lock keys, access cards, traffic cards, luggage keys, etc. and double-click the power button to call up the payment code function. All relevant information is displayed on the external screen. , One-touch automatic recognition, more convenient and fast, can still be used in weak or no network state. Huawei Wallet also cooperates with China UnionPay to provide exclusive rights and benefits packages for Huawei Pocket S users, including card binding, coupons, and instant discounts on payment. It covers Huawei themes, Huawei Video, Huawei Cloud Space, Huawei Music, Huawei Reading and other high-quality applications and national chain stores. For consumption scenarios such as supermarkets/convenience stores, for more details, please go to Huawei Wallet>Life>Huawei Pay Activities section.

With the release of HUAWEI Pocket S, the HUAWEI ID self-image has been newly upgraded. Users can take photos or upload pictures to easily create a unique avatar. Users can further adjust the hairstyle, face shape, eyebrows, eyes, nose, lips, beards and other parts of the avatar, and can also change different skin tones and hair colors. A variety of clothing, as well as masks, glasses, watches, bracelets and other accessories are provided for users to match and dress up their unique image. In addition to being displayed on the external screen of Huawei Pocket S, the user-generated avatar can also be set as a dynamic off-screen display of the mobile phone, and can also be displayed as a HUAWEI ID avatar in the App Market, Member Center, Game Center, Huawei Video and other applications. At the same time, users can also use the personalized dynamic expressions generated by this image in the Xiaoyi input method, which is full of fun.

The new portrait beautification function of Petal Editing has been launched in Huawei Pocket S, which complements the portrait cutout function, bringing users a convenient experience of easily creating textured blockbusters. Petal Clip provides five beautification effects for videos including portraits, including skin retouching, face-lifting, whitening, big eyes and bright eyes. The beautification function can intelligently identify and beautify portraits while retaining the high-definition image quality of the original camera. “. In addition to portrait beautification, the portrait cutout function previously launched by Petal Editing has become a “behind-the-scenes expert” for video experts. Eliminate the steps of frame-by-frame modification, and accurately identify single or multiple portraits in the video with one click, to achieve the editing effect of quickly segmenting portraits and objects, so that the video protagonist is no longer limited to a single scene, and the background picture can be easily changed. The update of this feature on the Huawei Pocket S version has higher recognition accuracy for portrait appendages and more accurate real-time segmentation of complex scenes.

Huawei’s new form of replaceable watch WATCH GT Cyber: unlocking a new experience of avant-garde dressing

With the release of the new Huawei WATCH GT Cyber ​​watch, Huawei’s theme is especially the new SENSE to enjoy the cool series of dials, exploring and interpreting the unique style of the wrist.

Drawing inspiration from contemporary popular culture and integrating it into cutting-edge design, Huawei’s theme brings five new styles of dials in “Cyber ​​Party”, “Off-Road Camping”, “Modern Fashion”, “Trendy Players” and “Street Sports” to meet the different scenarios of today’s young people. Unlocking a new experience of avant-garde dressing and fashion, the cool theme design not only satisfies users’ diverse aesthetic imaginations, but also enjoys the unique charm of technology.

The new products at this conference have not only been qualitatively improved in hardware, but have also been continuously upgraded in terms of functions and services for the core experience, allowing the smart experience to cover more scenarios.