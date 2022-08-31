New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





This article comes from Zhongguancun Online

It is less than a week before the launch of Huawei mate 50 series mobile phones. As the mate series that has finally returned after two years, Huawei mate 50 mobile phones have been attracting attention recently. Although everyone regrets that the mate 50 series is not a 5G mobile phone, as a high-end flagship series, the 4G mate 50 is still a sweet pastry in the minds of many people.

Today, when 5G mobile phones gradually occupy the mainstream market, why is the 4G Huawei mate 50 series still so popular? I think there are three main reasons.

1. The performance of 5G networks is unsatisfactory

First of all, from the perspective of 5G, which everyone is most concerned about, although most mobile phones currently support 5G networks, 5G itself does not seem to be very competitive. In many cases, the speed of 5G network is not much faster than that of 4G. Although my country has entered the 5G era, the 5G network layout is not perfect, and many places have not covered 5G network signals, so there is no difference between 5G network and 4G network, which does not reflect 5G. The advantages.

2. The current problems of 5G mobile phones

Many people buy 5G mobile phones, but still use 4G packages, and the 5G switch is also turned off in the mobile phone settings. This is because: First, the 5G package is too expensive. Compared with the 4G package starting at 19 yuan, the 5G package starting at 128 yuan is indeed not cheap; second, the 5G traffic consumption is too fast, because the speed of the traffic has increased, so the consumption of 5G is higher than that of 5G. 4G is faster and cost-effective; third, 5G networks will speed up power consumption and reduce the daily battery life of mobile phones.

3. Huawei mate 50 has 5G mobile phone case blessing

I mentioned 2 points about the current 5G network problems, which proves that 5G still has a long way to go, and 4G networks are still the mainstream, so everyone can still accept 4G mobile phones. Moreover, for users who want to experience the 5G network, the Huawei mate 50 series will also provide a matching 5G mobile phone case in the future, giving everyone a chance to choose, which can be regarded as making up for the regret of not having 5G.

Are you looking forward to Huawei mate 50? What do you think of the 5G network experience?



