Huawei’s latest masterpiece, the Mate 50 series, which everyone has been waiting for for two years, has been officially announced and will be officially released on September 6, two days ahead of Apple’s debut. According to rumors, the Huawei Mate 50 series will release at least three models, namely Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50 Pro, and Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design Edition.

Recently, overseas bloggers also brought renderings of Huawei Mate 50 Pro, showing you the appearance of the machine in advance.

As can be seen in the picture, the front of Huawei Mate 50 Pro continues the hyperboloid scheme, but unlike the waterfall screens of the previous two generations, the curvature is reduced, and the display effect will be improved.

At the same time, you can clearly see the bangs at the top of the screen. According to rumors, the bangs area of ​​the phone is wider than that of the previous Huawei Mate 30 era.In addition to face recognition, it will bring some other functions,It is worth looking forward to.

As for the back design, Huawei Mate 50 Pro uses a circular rear camera module. After the precipitation of the previous two generations, this has become one of the iconic designs of the Mate series.

They are equipped with four cameras and a periscope telephoto lens.

The logo of XMAGE is also very eye-catching. This is Huawei’s own imaging brand to replace Leica. It represents the accumulation of Huawei’s mature imaging capabilities that have continued to lead the industry in the past few years. Instead of choosing other manufacturers to bless.