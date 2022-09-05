Home Business Huawei Mate 50 series 5G communication mobile phone case has entered the network, there are three models | Mate50 |
IT House News on September 5th, Huawei Mate 50 series and full-scene new product autumn conference will be held tomorrow afternoon. It is expected that there will be Mate 50, Mate 50Pro, Mate 50RS Porsche design, etc., all of which are 4G models and can be equipped with 5G Communication phone case.

Recently, three 5G communication mobile phone cases of the Mate 50 series have entered the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The models areSY108-618、SY108-658、SY108-688is expected to correspond to the three series, and the manufacturer is Shuyuan Technology Co., Ltd.

IT House previously reported that, according to posters from third-party merchants, the Huawei Mate 50 series will also support 5G mobile phone cases.price 799 yuan. This is the same price as the previous Huawei P50Pro 5G communication shell. Huawei P50Pro embeds eSIM chip and 5G modem through the mobile phone case,Realize the upgrade of mobile phone network from 4G to 5G, developed and produced by Soyealink. The official configuration data shows that the “5G communication shell” weighs about 52g, the thickness of the large surface is about 3.2mm, and it is matched with light gray color and leather material.

According to previous reports, Huawei is expected to launch Mate 50e, Mate 50, Mate 50Pro, Mate 50RS and other models.Among them, except Mate 50e equipped with Snapdragon 778G, all other systems are equipped with Snapdragon 778G.SM8425 (Snapdragon 8Gen14G version)


