According to the current news, Huawei will launch the new P60 series and the horizontal folding screen iteration Mate X3 in the spring of next year. Although the official has not disclosed more information for the time being, there is an endless stream of news about these two phones. Recently, Mobile China learned that the release time of Huawei Mate X3 and P60 series may be being determined.

Huawei folding screen mobile phone

A digital blogger posted an article today, asking netizens to vote on two different release plans for Huawei’s new phone. According to the blogger’s voting options: Option 1 is that both Mate X3 and P60 will be released on the same stage in March; Option 2 is that Mate X3 will be released in mid-March, and P60 will be released in late March or early April.

Although the blogger did not talk too much about the launch of the new phone, but based on the blogger’s identity and the current situation, it is impossible for this vote to be groundless, and it is more likely that Huawei has certain influence. news flow out. It is worth mentioning that the blogger also said that Huawei has confirmed that the P60 series will not support 5G, and that the launch time of Huawei’s new 5G-enabled mobile phones may be delayed.

Judging from the current breaking news, the Huawei Mate X3 has a body weight of about 250+ grams, a built-in 4800mAh battery, and supports 66W fast charging. The chip part is replaced with the same 4G version of the Honor Magic Vs, and the rear lens module should be replaced with a centered circle. On the other hand, the P60 only has information about its appearance design. Judging from the leaked information, the P60 series will usher in a comprehensive breakthrough in appearance design, and the overall recognition is extremely high.



