Kuai Technology reported on September 15 that Huawei’s Mate X5 has received an overwhelming positive response from users. Currently, the smartphone holds a 100% favorable rating on Huawei Mall. Reviews for the phone started appearing yesterday afternoon, indicating that Huawei promptly delivered the device to customers within a few hours of its release, demonstrating their impressive delivery speed.

Users have expressed their satisfaction with the Huawei Mate X5, with comments such as “It’s so fast. Thank you Huawei, and I look forward to Huawei’s turnaround this time.” and “We are far ahead. Huawei is getting better and better. I believe in Huawei.” The positive feedback reflects the optimism surrounding Huawei’s current trajectory.

Both the Huawei Mate X5 and Huawei Mate 60 series are equipped with the Kirin 9000S chip, as previously revealed. Digital blogger Zhong Wenze conducted a network speed test on the Mate X5, which demonstrated a remarkable network speed of 1066Mbps. The test dial was filled to capacity, highlighting the device’s exceptional performance.

In terms of pricing, details regarding the Huawei Mate X5 are yet to be disclosed.

As Huawei continues to innovate and improve its product offerings, the company’s turnaround appears to be on the horizon. The Mate X5’s positive early reviews and impressive features, such as the Kirin 9000S chip, add to the anticipation surrounding Huawei’s future successes.

