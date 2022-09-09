Two days ago, Huawei Mate50 successfully realized the satellite communication function of the world ‘s first smartphone. This function allows emergency communication through direct connection to Beidou satellites when the mobile phone has no signal, and can simply send some text messages, which will also include the precise coordinates of your geographic location. Click the location link to view the corresponding information on the map. Location.

access: Alibaba Cloud 1-core 2G cloud server as low as 10% off, up to 500 yuan discount coupon

However, it should be noted that Huawei Mate50 can only support one-way satellite communication, which means that it can only send and not receive.

After the press conference, a large number of netizens also had very big questions about this function, which can be said to be a life-saving function.But if you can’t accept the information, can’t you confirm that the sending is successful?

In response, Bruce Lee, vice president of Huawei’s mobile phone product line, publicly responded today.

According to him, the message list interface of Huawei Mate50 can display whether the satellite receipt is received.If the satellite receipt is displayed, it means that it has been sent successfully.

If the satellite receipt is not displayed, it means that it was not sent successfully.

He also posted the screenshots he tried to send. The last two of them were on the plane. It should be because the moving speed was too fast and the sending was not successful.

It is worth mentioning that the new iPhone 14 series just released today also supports satellite communication, but it supports two-way communication. It can send and receive, but it can only send text messages.

This feature of the iPhone 14 will be launched in November. The first batch will only support the United States and Canada. It is expected that the National Bank will not support it.