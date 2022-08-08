Original title: Huawei Mate50 Pro concept machine: Liu Haiping + Snapdragon 8 + Hongmeng OS3.0, will pollen still buy it?

Huawei’s online platform has completely removed the old Huawei Mate40 series, which also means that Huawei’s Mate50 series, which has been postponed for two years, is already on the way. , Huawei’s new phone has been confirmed to be launched at the end of September. There are a total of three models, namely Huawei Mate50, Huawei Mate50 Pro and Huawei Mate50RS. Although it still does not support 5G networks, there are still many highlights.

Judging from the conceptual pictures of the Huawei Mate 50 series exposed by foreign media, two of the three models use a center-digging design, but Huawei Mate 50 Pro returns to Liu Haiping. Huawei’s screen design is very interesting. Huawei Mate30 Pro Liu Hai Screen, Huawei Mate40 Pro pill-type screen, and then go back to Liu Haiping, this design idea is really strange, there is a high probability that it has the blessing of black technology, the good news is that judging from the pictures of the concept machine, Huawei’s new phone has Liu Hai The size of the screen is not large. The screen design is no longer a waterfall screen, but a curved screen with a smaller curvature. The screen ratio is still very good, and it supports screen fingerprint unlocking and 3D face unlocking.

On the back of the fuselage, Huawei Mate50 Pro still continues the elements of the previous generation of ring frame. Although there is no Leica lens certification, it has added the logo of the “XMAGE” self-developed imaging platform. In terms of imaging, there is also Huawei’s powerful computing. With the support of algorithms such as camera and computational optics, this configuration has been completed in the previous Huawei P50 Pro, with strong camera performance. Referring to the excellent imaging effect of Huawei P50 Pro, I personally think that even without Leica lens, Huawei’s image performance is still the same. Flagship level.

See also Tesla, green light (conditional) for the 5 billion Berlin gigafactory Of course, pollen people should pay more attention to the processor equipped. It is certain that there is no Kirin 9000S and no 5G network, so Huawei Mate50 Pro is most likely to be equipped with a 4G version of the Snapdragon 8 processor. If you want to support 5G network, it is most likely Even through the 5G mobile phone case, it doesn’t matter in terms of performance, the possible disadvantage is that buying a 4G mobile phone in the first year of 5G, even Yu Chengdong felt very uncomfortable. And Huawei’s flagship phone also has a bright spot, that is, the Hongmeng OS3.0 system, which may be the main reason why many choose 4G Huawei mobile phones. It does have the fluency comparable to the IOS system, and the interface is more playable. In terms of user privacy Security will be further upgraded, and Huawei Mate50 Pro will launch the Hongmeng OS 3.0 system for the first time. If you want to try it out, you can wait for the launch of Huawei’s new phone. write at the end To be honest, I personally don’t like the design of Huawei Mate50 Pro. Liu Haiping looks awkward and feels that the technology is going backwards, but I am still looking forward to the Huawei Mate50 series. First of all, Huawei’s flagship phone has always been very good in texture and has its own The design concept, followed by the core configuration. Although it does not support 5G networks, the performance and image are still worth looking forward to. Finally, the Hongmeng OS 3.0 system is also a bright spot. See also From Milan to Bari, here are the cities where tech workers earn the most Finally, let’s just ask, which of the three Huawei Mate50 series phones do you think is the most worth looking forward to? What will the starting price be? Please leave your opinion in the comment section.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: