Original title: Huawei Mate50 Pro Kunlun Edition vs iPhone 14 Pro 100-meter high-altitude mobile phone drop test

Source: Fast Technology

Not long ago, the two most anticipated top flagship models of this year, the Huawei Mate50 and iPhone 14 series, were released respectively, and both are now on the market. Since the two models are in their respective camps, they are equipped with the software and hardware level of the first echelon, and even some functions are similar, such as supporting satellite communication, multi-terminal interconnection and so on.

One of the similarities is the screen. Both of them have improved the strength of the screen and strengthened the drop resistance. The iPhone 14 series is called super-ceramic glass, while the Huawei Mate50 series is self-developed Kunlun glass. .

Recently, the blogger “Azheng is very hard” tested the fall resistance of both sides, and it was a brutal drone that fell freely from a height of 100 meters.

Contestants include iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and Huawei Mate50 Pro Kunlun Edition.

Under the impact of 100 meters high altitude + cement floor, this test result is a little surprising.

Among them, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which took the lead in the competition, achieved excellent results. The super-ceramic screen on the front was intact, without any display and touch problems, and the stainless steel middle frame was not deformed, but the back shell was broken.

iPhone 14 Pro Max The iPhone 14 Pro is just the opposite. The back shell and middle frame are intact, and the front screen is broken, but only the outer screen glass is broken, the inner screen is still intact, and the display and touch are completely normal. iPhone 14 Pro The last battle was the Huawei Mate50 Pro Kunlun version. After the fall, the Kunlun glass has been largely shattered and cannot be displayed, but there will still be vibrations when starting up. It should be just the screen damage, and the aluminum alloy middle frame is also directly damaged, but the overall strength is still guaranteed. , the fuselage did not appear deformed. Huawei Mate50 Pro Kunlun Glass Edition It should be noted that this test is only based on the personal behavior of the blogger (the results are affected by various factors such as the angle of fall, the weather environment, etc.), and there is a lack of multiple samples, so it is only for your reference.

