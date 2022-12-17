



Sina Technology News On the afternoon of December 16, the online annual ceremony of the “2022 Science and Technology Billboard” jointly sponsored by Sina Finance Client and Sina Technology opened today.

At the event site, experts and scholars from various fields, many industry leaders, and industry leaders gathered to discuss the changes, hot spots and trends of the industry in the past year, summarize past gains and losses, and imagine a new future. At the same time, the event presented awards and honors to companies that have innovated and created value and unique technological products in the past year. They have proved the “resilience” and value of the technological Internet with their persistence and breakthroughs, and their efforts are worthy of praise.

Among them, Huawei MateBook 16s won the Sina 2022 Technology Billboard – the annual high-performance all-around book award.

This year is the tenth year of the “Science and Technology Billboard”. Let us review the reform, look forward to the new life, adhere to the integrity and innovation, and promote the advancement of science and technology! Du Xiangwan, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Zhou Hongyi, founder of 360 Company, Cao Yuanzheng, chairman of BOCI Research, and more than 30 distinguished guests brought their sharing, welcome to continue to pay attention.



