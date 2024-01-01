Huawei Nova 12 Ultra: The New Smartphone Competing with iPhone and Galaxy S23 Ultra

Huawei has just presented one of its most powerful cell phones on the market in a move to compete with the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Huawei nova 12 Ultra is the new Chinese smartphone that competes with Samsung and Apple.

In 2023, Apple launched its most powerful smartphone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, featuring the Bionic A17 Pro and a set of cameras that aims to exceed people’s expectations with 4K resolution. Meanwhile, Android users are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, one of Samsung’s most powerful devices. However, Huawei has taken the lead by launching the new Huawei nova 12 Ultra, which not only stands out for its design but also for its powerful processor and balanced set of cameras.

The Huawei nova 12 Ultra features a 6,567” OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2776 x 1224 px. It is powered by the Kirin 9000SL processor with 16GB of RAM, Maleoon 910 GPU at 750 MHz, and 1TB of UFS 4.0 memory. The device also boasts a 4600 mAh battery and 100W fast charging, along with a set of cameras including a 60MP Wide Angle, 8MP Portrait, and 50MP Wide Angle main camera capable of recording 4K videos at 60FPS.

Despite the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s power, the Huawei nova 12 Ultra offers an impressive setup at a lower price. Upon its release in the Asian market, the most advanced version is being sold at a price of 4,700 yuan, approximately 594 euros or 2,400 soles.

In addition to the Huawei nova 12 Ultra, Huawei also launched the Huawei nova 12 Lite, Huawei nova 12, and Huawei nova 12 Pro, all with similar characteristics. The Chinese company’s release of the powerful Huawei nova 12 Ultra set a new standard for competition in the smartphone market.