Huawei P60 Pro sketches released: actually use the same “Smart Island” of the iPhone 14 Pro to dig holes?

Huawei has officially announced this morning that it will hold a spring flagship new product launch conference at 14:30 on March 23.

At that time, the long-rumored P60 series and Mate X3 folding screen flagships will be officially released.

Among them, the Huawei P60 series can be said to have attracted a lot of attention, and this is also a landmark product that Huawei’s product line iterations have begun to return to normal.

Today, a blogger who broke the news brought a third-party sketch of the Huawei P60 Pro line draft, showing some designs.

From the perspective of the overall shape, especially the design of the rear camera area, it is very consistent with the renderings and mobile phone cases that have been exposed many times before, and the credibility is high.

But this time revealed a new focus,The top of the screen of the phone seems to adopt a smart island punching design similar to the iPhone 14 Pro. The opening looks like an exclamation mark, which is a bit surprising.

Of course, it is also possible that this part of the sketch only shows the arrangement of internal components, the opening is still a “pill”-shaped strip design, and the circle shows the internal components used for face recognition and other functions.

This is also in line with Huawei’s previous positioning of the Pro version, which will be equipped with ToF and other configurations in the proactive area to achieve high-security face recognition, gesture control, and so on.

In addition, it is worth noting that the middle frame part of this display adopts a straight edge design.Similar to the just-released Honor Magic 5, the curved screen is paired with straight edges to balance the feel and look.

As for the configuration, the P60 Pro will be equipped with the second-generation Snapdragon 8 processor (4G), the memory combination is LPDDR5X+UFS4.0, and it will use a 6.6-inch 2K BOE OLED screen.

In terms of imaging, it is expected to launch the IMX888 outsole main camera, which supports variable aperture, built-in 5000mAh battery, and supports 100W wired + 50W wireless fast charging.