Huawei press conference | Tencent’s “Honor of Kings: Breaking of the Stars” debuts on Hongmeng and is expected to add new ones – Fast Technology – Technology changes the future

On December 26, the Huawei nova12 series and winter all-scenario new product launch conference was held in Shenzhen. The event not only launched the anticipated new Huawei nova 12 series products but also announced its cooperation with Tencent’s popular mobile game “Star Break,” aiming to bring players a smoother gaming experience.

At the press conference, Huawei demonstrated the performance of “Star Break” after optimization of the latest nova game engine. Its touch delay is further reduced, and the game experience is more responsive and smooth. This optimization will greatly enhance players’ gaming capabilities and overall gaming experience.

Although Tencent’s “Star Break” currently only cooperates with Huawei nova12 to optimize the game, it seems to be the beginning of continued in-depth cooperation between the two parties. This signals an opportunity for further collaboration in the gaming field within the Hongmeng Ecosystem.

Huawei’s Hongmeng ecosystem is quickly progressing in the gaming field, attracting more brands and game manufacturers to join. Users are hopeful that major game manufacturers can deepen their cooperation with brands like Huawei to bring better game content and experience to the overall content ecosystem.

The feedback at the press conference and online has been very optimistic about the performance of Huawei’s new nova12 series products and the optimized “Star Daybreak.” Currently, the number of reservations for “Star Daybreak” in Huawei Game Center has exceeded 820,000.

For users who are eagerly awaiting the release of “Star Daybreak,” it is recommended to make a reservation and experience it as soon as the game is released for public testing.

