Luwang·Taishan Finance July 28th On July 27, Huawei officially released HarmonyOS 3, as well as Huawei MatePad Pro, Huawei MateBook X Pro, Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2, Huawei Smart Screen S86 Pro, Huawei Smart Screen S series, the new Huawei WATCH 3 Pro new, Huawei PixLab V1 printer, Huawei MateBook 14s, Huawei S-TAG and Huawei WATCH FIT mini and many other full-scene new products.

Since the release of HarmonyOS 2, the upgrade speed has repeatedly broken records, breaking through 100 million in 100 days, and the version upgrade rate is as high as 77%. It is the fastest growing terminal operating system in history. Up to now, Huawei devices equipped with HarmonyOS 2 have exceeded 300 million units. Based on the success of the previous generation, HarmonyOS 3 has been comprehensively updated and optimized to bring users an upgrade experience of “commonly used, often new, and further”.

Yu Chengdong, Executive Director of Huawei, CEO of Terminal BG, and CEO of Smart Car Solutions BU, said, “For more than three years, HarmonyOS has been continuously upgraded and evolved, and it has continued to bring more powerful new functions and more intimate new experiences to Huawei users, making Harmony OS smooth and smooth. Security and Hongmeng devices are often new. The release of HarmonyOS 3 has brought a series of major updates to Huawei’s mobile phones, tablets, and smart screens, as well as an unprecedented, natural and smooth multi-device interaction experience.”

The combination of HyperTerminal is doubled, and HarmonyOS devices are often new

Last year, HarmonyOS 2 brought a unified control center, and you can enjoy the convenience brought by the collaboration of hyperterminal devices by simply “pulling and closing” the device. HarmonyOS 3 has comprehensively “expanded” the HyperTerminal. 12 devices, including mobile phones, tablets, PCs, smart screens, speakers, headphones, watches, ink tablets, monitors, printers, smart glasses, and car machines, all support connection and combination to form HyperTerminal. . Tablets, PCs, smart screens, watches and other major devices with screens can also be used as central devices to collaborate with other devices.

A richer portfolio of devices and a higher-quality connected experience bring unprecedented work, entertainment, sports and travel experiences. For example, the new multi-device communication and network sharing functions of HarmonyOS 3 bring the cellular capabilities of mobile phones to tablets, and tablets can also have phone calls, text messages and Internet access without a SIM card. After the printer and the mobile phone are pulled together, the mobile phone can easily complete the continuous printing of photos and documents. In addition, the music broadcast control center of HarmonyOS 3 has also been newly upgraded, which not only allows two pairs of Bluetooth headsets to share audio, but also broadcasts and controls music from smart screens and speakers. In sports scenes, the watch becomes the central device. Through super linkage, it cooperates with mobile phones, earphones, sports equipment, and smart screens, so that users do not need to be entangled by mobile phones all the time, allowing users to fully enjoy the joy of sports. Similarly, the super desktop function of the linkage between the mobile phone and the car machine allows the mobile phone application to be automatically synchronized to the car machine, further enriching the car machine application ecology.

The Harmony ecosystem is also developing rapidly. HarmonyOS Connect has more than 2,000 partners, and the shipment volume of ecological devices has reached 170 million.[3]adding more types of equipment such as refrigerators, stoves, steamers and ovens, massage chairs, etc., covering all aspects of smart home life.

Freer interaction and more intimate service

The new HarmonyOS 3 brings more desktop design gameplay, and introduces new features such as card holder stacking and card customization to make the desktop more tidy. In addition, users can personalize card outlines, photo frames, stickers, and backgrounds to make each desktop unique. HarmonyOS 3 also provides users with a variety of smart desktop layout functions, which can arrange desktop applications and cards according to color, function, etc. with one click.

HUAWEI ID is the passport of the HarmonyOS world. The new HUAWEI ID self-created image is another you in this world. Through Huawei’s unique automatic calculation and generation algorithm, it can more accurately capture the user’s facial features and create a combination of physical and spiritual for users. virtual image. Swipe right to enter the negative screen of the phone. HarmonyOS 3 also provides more abundant atomization services, providing users with a convenient experience of free download and installation. For example, Xiaoyi Suggest can sense time, user location, and special events, automatically recommend applications and services, and be smarter and understand users better.

HarmonyOS phone is smoother and more secure

HarmonyOS 3 has carried out full-stack optimization on the overall architecture of the operating system, making persistent smoothness a step further. Compared with the previous generation, the P50 Pro with HarmonyOS 3 has a 7% increase in application startup speed, an 18% increase in sliding fluency, and a 14% increase in the response speed of TOP applications.[4], allowing users to have a smoother experience in shopping, reading, chatting and other scenarios. The improvement of performance is inseparable from the accumulation of technology. HarmonyOS 3 adopts the industry-leading super memory management technology to uniformly schedule the memory space, and the experience is smoother and smoother; the super-frame game engine can effectively reduce the energy consumption of graphics rendering, compared with Save 23% on other systems, making games last longer.

Huawei has always hoped to create a purer ecological environment for consumers. HarmonyOS 3 has launched a privacy center and a security center. The pure mode upgrade brings an application control center, which makes access to sensitive permissions of applications and device security status more transparent and controllable, and malicious applications are nowhere to be found. escape. The privacy protection of the details is also online. Picture sharing can hide the picture shooting data, and AI privacy protection can code the sensitive information in the picture with one click. Not only that, Huawei’s children’s account has functions such as pure do not disturb, application content rating, game anti-addiction, payment behavior control, etc., making children’s digital world more pure and parents more assured.

The construction of information accessibility is also an important direction of HarmonyOS research and development. HarmonyOS 3 brings practical functions such as image recognition, travel assistance, photo assistance, AI subtitles, etc., so that visually impaired and hearing impaired people can benefit from the development of science and technology. Technology leaves no one behind.

Yu Chengdong announced that HarmonyOS 3 will start a scale upgrade in September, and consumers are welcome to participate in the upgrade and experience the new HarmonyOS 3. At the same time, the AITO brand, which is deeply empowered by Huawei, also announced the first pure electric model equipped with the HarmonyOS smart cockpit, the AITO M5 EV, which will be officially released in September. (Reporter from this website)

