Home » Huawei reports revenue and profit growth in the first half of 2023
Business

Huawei reports revenue and profit growth in the first half of 2023

by admin
Huawei reports revenue and profit growth in the first half of 2023

11.08.2023 – 12:14

Huawei Technologies Germany GmbH

Shenzhen, China (ots)

Huawei today announced its business results for the first half of 2023. Overall, the business figures corresponded to the forecasts.

In the first half of 2023, Huawei generated revenue of USD 42.9 billion, with a year-on-year increase of 3.1% and a net profit margin of 15.0%. The company’s ICT infrastructure business contributed $23 billion of revenue, consumer business $14.3 billion, cloud business $3.3 billion, digital power business $3.3 billion and intelligent automotive solutions (IAS) business $137.8 million.

“I would like to thank our customers and partners for their continued support,” said Sabrina Meng, Huawei’s Rotating Chairwoman. “I would also like to thank the entire Huawei team for their solidarity and commitment. Huawei has invested heavily in enabling technologies to seize the trends in digitization, intelligence and decarbonization and has focused on creating value for our customers and partners In the first half of 2023, our ICT infrastructure business remained solid and our consumer business delivered growth. Our Digital Power and Cloud businesses both saw strong growth and our new components for smart, connected cars continue to gain competitiveness.”

[1] The financial data published here are unaudited figures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

[2] Exchange rate at the end of June 2023: 1 USD = 7.2543 CNY (source: external agencies).

About Huawei

Huawei Technologies is one of the world‘s leading providers of information technology and telecommunications solutions. More than a third of the world‘s population and more than half of the German population uses Huawei technology directly or indirectly. The company, headquartered in Shenzhen, has 207,000 employees worldwide and operates in 170 countries with its three business areas Carrier Network, Enterprise Business and Consumer Business. Huawei employs more than 114,000 people in research and development and operates 16 research and development clusters worldwide and 28 innovation centers together with partners. Huawei has been active in Germany since 2001 and employs over 2,000 people at 18 locations. Huawei’s largest European research center is located in Munich.

See also  Banco Bpm, a stock suspended in Piazza Affari after the rumors of Unicredit takeover bid

Press contact:

Patrick Berger
Head of Media Affairs
Email: patrick.berger@huawei.com

Original content from: Huawei Technologies Deutschland GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell

You may also like

Africa: with the Kampala Declaration, coffee becomes a...

Zhou Dayong, Chairman of Municipal Industry Group, Conducts...

Emscher advertises the use of waste water heat:...

Minimum wage, Meloni’s counter-proposal: “Let’s increase salaries from...

Fewer and fewer people are buying books

Extra profits, banks trick to not pay and...

Success and Achievements: Reviewing Pinghu Digital Innovation Application...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Disney+ follows in Netflix’s footsteps to crack down...

Public procurement as a role model in climate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy