Huawei reports revenue and profit growth in the first half of 2023

Huawei today announced its business results for the first half of 2023. Overall, the business figures corresponded to the forecasts.

In the first half of 2023, Huawei generated revenue of USD 42.9 billion, with a year-on-year increase of 3.1% and a net profit margin of 15.0%. The company’s ICT infrastructure business contributed $23 billion of revenue, consumer business $14.3 billion, cloud business $3.3 billion, digital power business $3.3 billion and intelligent automotive solutions (IAS) business $137.8 million.

“I would like to thank our customers and partners for their continued support,” said Sabrina Meng, Huawei’s Rotating Chairwoman. “I would also like to thank the entire Huawei team for their solidarity and commitment. Huawei has invested heavily in enabling technologies to seize the trends in digitization, intelligence and decarbonization and has focused on creating value for our customers and partners In the first half of 2023, our ICT infrastructure business remained solid and our consumer business delivered growth. Our Digital Power and Cloud businesses both saw strong growth and our new components for smart, connected cars continue to gain competitiveness.”

[1] The financial data published here are unaudited figures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

[2] Exchange rate at the end of June 2023: 1 USD = 7.2543 CNY (source: external agencies).

