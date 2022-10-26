Huawei sues US company Amazon over patent disputes: Ren Zhengfei, a global patent defender, has long spoken

The Tianyancha App shows that recently,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. has added a new court announcement. The cause of the case is a dispute over infringement of invention patent rights. The defendants are Amazon.com, Amazon.com, Amazon.com Information Services (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Compal Computer Industry Co., Ltd., Compal Electronic Technology (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., etc., the case will be heard in the Suzhou Intermediate People’s Court of Jiangsu Province on December 8.

For this move, many sources said that it is not surprising at all, because Huawei has already started to fight back against patent infringement.

Some bloggers said that starting this year, Huawei has actually embarked on a global patent rights protection campaign. More companies have used Huawei’s patents for a long time without paying the corresponding patent fees. This phenomenon is expected to be rare in the future.

As a company with one of the top R&D investment in China, Huawei has a very large patent reserve.So much so that Ren Zhengfei once said that the reason why he has not asked many companies for patent fees in these years is because he is too busy, and Huawei is developing too fast. If there is time in the future, this must be followed up and solved.

What do you think about this kind of thing?